It was not until the early 70s and 80s that South Africa, Cameroon and many other African countries started having television stations.

Gbolabo Ajisebutu

There is a little debate over the birthplace of television broadcasting in Africa. The prevalent view is that Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, was where the the first terrestrial television broadcast signals on the continent occurred on 31 October 1959 and belonged to the Western Nigeria Television Service. The less known version is that a television station had been established in Morocco five years before, making the North African country the home of television on the continent.

But what is not in dispute is that television has, over time, become one of the greatest gifts of electronic engineering given to mankind.

The birth of television broadcasting in some parts of the world is also not in doubt. TV broadcast signals were first received in Europe in 1936 and in 1939 in North America.

The story is not as straightforward in Africa, where Algeria, Kenya, Uganda and Senegal launched television stations in the late 50s and mid-60s.

Nigeria also led the way in the introduction of news and specific content genres. This began with the takeover of sub-national television stations by the Nigerian Television, now known as the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), as directed by the military government of the era. With the introduction of scripted by behemoth in the late 70s, the stations became the mouthpiece of government, with news programming critical to its desire to forge national unity.