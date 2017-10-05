World Teachers’ Day: Charge Ekiti commissioners to court now – NLC tells EFCC

…Says anti-graft’s detention of commissioners delaying state’s workers’ salaries

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently charge the arrested Commissioner for finance, Toyin Ojo, and Accountant General of the State, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi to court, if indeed, it has anything against them.

NLC chairman in the state, Ade Adesanimi, said the anti-graft agency’s continued detention of the duo was delaying the payment of salaries to the hungry workers in the state.

He spoke, on Thursday, during the celebration of World Teachers Day, organised with fanfare for teachers in the state by Governor Ayodele Fayose. The event was held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Recall that the EFCC had, on September 28, picked up the two commissioners while Governor Fayose was declaring his presidential ambition for president, in Abuja.

The EFCC had said it arrested them after they failed to honour prior invitations extended to them on the need to explain an alleged misuse of Paris Club loan refund.

Represented by his Vice chairman, Gbenga Akosile, Adesanmi said: “If the EFCC has anything against them, they should charge the commissioners to the court so they can come home and pay us our salaries. We are currently hungry and we want to collect the little that we are entitled to now. The actions and the inactions of politicians is having a toll on we. Workers in Ekiti.”

Speaker of Ekiti Assembly, Kola Oluwawole also condemned EFCC’s arrest of the commissioners, describing it as barbaric, dictorial, inhuman and illegal. He called for their urgent release by EFCC.

Speaking at the event, Governor Fayose lauded the teachers’ efforts in getting the state to come tops in NECO for two consecutive times. He announced automatic promotion to level 16 for all level 14 graduate primary school teachers ‎in the state and car gifts with a weeklong holiday in London or Dubai for all best teachers in the category of primary and secondary school and the tutor general of the state.

Fayose said: “I thank you so much. You have done very well and deserve to be celebrated. Today, you have put my enemies to shame by making me proud. They said I am not educated but I have improved greatly on education in the state.

“Today, I have made Ekiti teachers proud without subjecting them to inhuman treatment that the last administration subjected them to. You will not see those tormentors again.

Today, you can see the difference. This is why I am giving you my dear son, Olusola for next governor, just like Jesus gave the Holy Spirit as Comforter when He was leaving. The Christians.”

Any other person crying in our party, is crying for his selfishness, because we already have a Southern agenda in my deputy, Olusola.”

” It is only in continuity that you can continue to have car gifts for teachers in the state. Just like it is being sustained in Lagos, let us sustain the Fayose legacy in Ekiti and ensure this government continues.”