World Teachers Day: Charge Ekiti commissioner to court, NLC tells EFCC

The Ekiti State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to urgently charge the arrested Commissioner for finance, Toyin Ojo and Accountant General of the State, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi to Court if indeed it has anything against them.

NLC state boss, Ade Adesanimi, said the anti-graft’s continued detention of the commissioners is delaying the payment of salaries to the hungry workers in the state.

He spoke yesterday during the celebration of World Teachers Day, organised with fanfare for teachers in the state by Governor Ayodele Fayose. The event held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Recall that the EFCC on September 28 picked up the two commissioners while governor Fayose was declaring his ambition for president in Abuja.

The EFCC had said it arrested them after they failed to honour prior invitation extended to them on the need to explain an alleged misuse of Paris Club loan refund.

Represented by his Vice-chairman, Gbenga Akosile, Adesanmi said: “If the EFCC has anything against them, they should charge the commissioners to the court so they can come home and pay us our salaries. We are currently hungry and we want to collect the little that we are entitled to now. The actions and the inactions of politicians is having a toll on we workers in Ekiti.”

Speaker of Ekiti Assembly, Kola Oluwawole also condemned EFCC’s arrest of the commissioners, describing it as barbaric, dictatorial, inhuman and illegal. He called for their urgent release by EFCC.

Speaking at the event, Fayose lauded the teachers’ efforts in getting the state to come tops in NECO for two consecutive times. He announced automatic promotion to level 15 for all level 14 graduate primary school teachers ‎in the state and car gifts with a weeklong holiday in London or Dubai for all best teachers in the category of primary and secondary school and the tutor general of the state, ”Fayose said:

“I thank you so much. You have done very well and deserve to be celebrated. Today, you have put my enemies to shame by making me proud. They said I am not educated but I have improved greatly on education in the state.

“Today, I have made Ekiti teachers proud without subjecting them to inhuman treatment that the last administration subjected them to. You will not see those tormentors again.

Today, you can see the difference. This is why I am giving you my dear son, Olusola for next governor, just like Jesus gave the Holy Spirit as comforter when He was leaving. The Christians.”

Any other person crying in our party, is crying for his selfishness, because we already have a Southern agenda in my deputy, Olusola.”

” It is only in continuity that you can continue to have car gifts for teachers in the state. Just like it is being sustained in Lagos, let us sustain the Fayose legacy in Ekiti and ensure this government continues.”

Recall that Ekiti has since 2016 coming tops in the National Examination Council (NECO) exams and maintained the top position till date with a margin of 85 percent in the recently released results of NECO.

Governor Fayose had celebrated the last year World Teachers day with brand new car gifts to best teachers from both the primary and secondary sections of the state. He also distributed a cash of N50 million, which was paid directly into the teachers’ personal bank accounts.

For this year’s edition of the World Teachers’ Day, Fayose dished out a cash gift of N100 million which would be paid directly into the personal accounts of the teachers. He also promised to increase the cash gift to N150 million next year should the success be repeated.

The brand new car gifts were presented to the best teachers from both primary and secondary schools as well as the best head master general. Other cash gifts and many other gifts were handed out to the teachers.

Fayose granted the prayers of the teachers and announced the immediate and automatic promotion of all primary teachers on level 14 to level 15 for those who are graduates among them. This attracted great applause from the excited teachers who hailed him severally.

Assuring for the umpteenth time that he would ensure outstanding salaries would be paid workers before his exit, Fayose, announced Toyin Arogundade as new state Tutor General, Petoa Group of Schools as best private in the state, best primary school teacher,

As a show of gratitude, the teachers assured the governor of their support for Fayose’s anointed candidate for Ekiti 2018 gubernatorial election, his deputy, Olusola Kolapo.

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Gbenga Olugbesan, called on governments and employers of teachers to empower the teachers so as to ensure they improve on their performance and productivity.

Also speaking, national President of the Nigeria Union of Teacher (NUT), represented by Adesiyan Saka lauded governor Fayose’s efforts in empowering the teachers.

Speaking about local government autonomy, he said the national body of teachers prefer that their salaries are not paid by local government areas as prior treatment from the Local councils have been unfavourable.

He appealed to Governor Fayose to ensure that primary schools teachers are given same recognition as the secondary school teachers, such as adding more years of service to theirs and promoting them to level 17.

“Your contribution to encouraging teachers in Ekiti is first among what other state governments are doing for us. This is why you are having best results in the exams across the nation.”

The State Coordinator the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Nwanu Ukagha, who had received a brand new car gift from Governor Fayose, graced the occasion with many corps members who shared the glory of the state’s teachers’ success as part of the teaching team.

She said: “we felicitate with teachers in Ekiti on this occasion of World Teachers’ Day celebration. I specially commend and rejoice with Governor Fayose for his excellent performance in Ekiti. I congratulate the teachers and gentlemen corps members on the emergence of Ekiti as first in NECO, it is a testimony that the state is moving forward under the able leadership of Governor Fayose.”

The Chairman, Council of Obas, Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Samuel Ademolaju also eulogised the teachers saying,

“Teachers are MIP, most important personalities. They were translators to Obas, catechists, inspectors in the village schools around in those early days when many were not educated.

“We celebrated this success last year and we are repeating it this year as first in NECO. We got 100 percent rating in the School of Nursing nationwide. The governor has graciously brought us somebody in the person Professor Olusola Kolapo.”

Former governor of old Ondo State, Bamidele Ishola Olomilua, “. For me, the most important people to me are teachers. This is not a joke. Fayose has so much transformed Ekiti with developmental projects that if you were here last year, some three years back, and you come now, you would find it difficult to recognise the state or find your way around as there is now a clear difference.

” He is making a huge difference. We are not in the same party but I commend him for his performance. Can anyone in this state forget this man for his great works here?”