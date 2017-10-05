World Teachers’ Day: Bagudu attends 2 parallel celebrations in Kebbi

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birin-Kebbi

Two factions of teacher’s unions in Kebbi State, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) celebrated World Teachers’ Day at different locations in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

While ASUSS marked the celebration at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi, the NUT celebrated its own at the union’s secretariat located at GRA, Birnin-Kebbi.

However, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu attended the two ceremonies and promised to partner with teachers in the state in order to develop education sector.

In his remark, state chairman of ASUSS, who is also National Financial Secretary of the nnion, thanked Governor Bagudu’s administration for respecting the rights to freedom of teachers to belong to Unions/Associations of their choices.

“It is our appeal, therefore, that government should not listen from any quarter for the call to trample on teachers freedom.” He expressed concern over the poor performances of students of Kebbi State in WAEC and NECO examinations as compared to students of other states, especially in the southern part of the country.

He urged all stakeholders to redouble their efforts on education.

In his own remarks, state Chairman of NUT, Comrade Kakale DanAshibi, commended the state government on the renovations of schools, payments of teachers salaries and providing adequate learning materials to various schools.

Governor Bagudu, in his separate speech at the NUT’s ceremony, appealed to the unions to assist the state government to improve the results of secondary schools studentssitting for both WAEC and NECO examinations annually.

Governor Bagudu who disclosed that his administration was spending N700 million annually on payment for students’ writing both examinations, also said teachers have to reduce the number of candidates sitting for the examinations and also work on modalities to improve performances.

He promised to provide chairs and desks to all primary and secondary schools across the state as part of measures to improve learning in the schools.