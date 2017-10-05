World Teachers Day: Adeola felicitates with Ogun teachers

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As teachers worldwide celebrate World Teachers Day, Sen. Solomon Adeola, has felicitated with teachers in the state and commended them for playing critical roles in the development of the society.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, gave the commendation in a statement signed on Thursday in Abeokuta by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro.

According to him, “the theme of 2017 Teachers Day: ‘Teaching Freedom, Empowering Teachers’, is apt at this stage for teachers in Ogun state who had endured serious vicissitudes in recent times in the exercise of their fundamental rights”.

He stressed further that, “As a person nothing is too much to give for the comfort and welfare of our teachers for their roles in the development of society”.

The Senator, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Local Content, however, promised to always identify with the cause of the teaching profession, noting “without teachers laying the foundation for seeking knowledge, society would continue to grope in darkness of ignorance, illiteracy and ultimately underdevelopment”.

“I join millions of teachers to celebrate the profession that moulded every educated person. Without teachers playing their part in the quest for knowledge and socialization process in the society, we are unlikely to have a well ordered society primed for development”, Adeola submitted.