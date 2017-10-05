The Sun News
Latest
5th October 2017 - World Teachers Day: Adeola felicitates with Ogun teachers
5th October 2017 - British PM not considering resigning after ruined speech, Sky says
5th October 2017 - Family of IGP’s wife threatens Sen. Misau with lawsuit
5th October 2017 - BREAKING: Chevron to shut 2 facilities ahead of Gulf storm
5th October 2017 - BREAKING: No rift between FG, NASS – Minister
5th October 2017 - Senate to probe NBC over alleged misappropriation of N1.2b
5th October 2017 - Nuclear strike: N’ Korea could kill 2m, injure 7m in Seoul, Tokyo, expert warn
5th October 2017 - CBN denies arrest of deputy governor
5th October 2017 - ISIS suffers heavy defeat in Iraq
5th October 2017 - Collapsed Synagogue church: 5 defendants file ‘no-case submission’
Home / National / World Teachers Day: Adeola felicitates with Ogun teachers

World Teachers Day: Adeola felicitates with Ogun teachers

— 5th October 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As teachers worldwide celebrate World Teachers Day, Sen. Solomon Adeola, has felicitated with teachers in the state and commended them for playing critical roles in the development of the society.

 Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, gave the commendation in a statement signed on Thursday in Abeokuta by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro.

According to him,  “the theme of 2017 Teachers Day: ‘Teaching Freedom, Empowering Teachers’, is apt at this stage for teachers in Ogun state who had endured serious vicissitudes in recent times in the exercise of their fundamental rights”.

He stressed further that, “As a person nothing is too much to give for the comfort and welfare of our teachers for their roles in the development of society”.

The Senator, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Local Content, however, promised to always identify with the cause of the teaching profession, noting “without teachers laying the foundation for seeking knowledge, society would continue to grope in darkness of ignorance, illiteracy and ultimately underdevelopment”.

“I join millions of teachers to celebrate the profession that moulded every educated person. Without teachers playing their part in the quest for knowledge and socialization process in the society, we are unlikely to have a well ordered society primed for development”, Adeola submitted.

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

World Teachers Day: Adeola felicitates with Ogun teachers

— 5th October 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As teachers worldwide celebrate World Teachers Day, Sen. Solomon Adeola, has felicitated with teachers in the state and commended them for playing critical roles in the development of the society.  Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, gave the commendation in a statement signed on Thursday in Abeokuta by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro. According to…

  • Family of IGP’s wife threatens Sen. Misau with lawsuit

    — 5th October 2017

    The in-laws of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, have threatened to sue Sen. Isa Hamman Misau for lying against their daughter. The family of Mrs Asta Idris said that Misau had on the floor of the Senate alleged that the IGP married Asta secretly in Kaduna after allegedly impregnating her. The…

  • BREAKING: Chevron to shut 2 facilities ahead of Gulf storm

    — 5th October 2017

    Chevron Corp says it is preparing to shut its Petronius and Blind Faith facilities ahead of Tropical Depression 16 now at the Gulf of Mexico. It added that from Thursday morning, it will begin evacuating all personnel from the facilities. (NAN) Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days…

  • BREAKING: No rift between FG, NASS – Minister

    — 5th October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, in Calabar Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that there was no rift between the Federal Government and the National Assembly, not minding media reports of frosty relationship between both arms of government. Speaking at the Cross River State Governor’s office, in Calabar, while on a courtesy call…

  • Senate to probe NBC over alleged misappropriation of N1.2b

    — 5th October 2017

    From: Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate has revealed that it would soon commence investigations into the alleged misappropriation of over N1.2 billion by the leadership of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Sen. Dino Melaye, who made the allegation, claimed that the said amount was generated through the sale of sector boxes and spectrums. He said…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share