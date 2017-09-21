The Sun News
World Peace Day: Group advocates violence-free society

— 21st September 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As the International Day of Peace was celebrated globally, on Thursday, an Ogun State based non governmental organisation, Aviary Club of Nigeria, has advocated for a society free of violence to engender growth and development of the country.

The group also called on Nigerian government to take the advantage of the annual event to preach peace that will promote a safer environment, just as it noted that aggrieved sections in the country should be engaged in dialogue for peace to endure in the country.

President of the organisation, Gbenga Sowunmi, made the call while briefing journalists, in Abeokuta, shortly after the group staged a walk round the major streets in the town, as part of commemoration of the 2017 international day of peace.

Sowunmi, who observed that absolute peace in the world could be a tall dream, noted individual peace is required by the world in order to enjoy peace in the environment.

He, therefore, said that the organisation will continue to collaborate with relevant governmental and non governmental agencies in the country, to promote peaceful co-existence and tranquility among Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Assistant Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ogun State command, Tosin Meadows, said without peace, no country can thrive. He added that the Corps will always engage the youth on the need to maintain peaceful approach to any issue.

On his own part, the representative of the United Nations Information Centre, Lagos, Michael Ekundayo, said the theme for 2017 event – “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All” – was carefully chosen by the United Nations to invite all nations and people to honour cessation of hostilities.

He added that 2017 edition also focused on engaging and mobilizing people world over to show support for refugees and migrants.

