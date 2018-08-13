World Para Powerlifting Africa Championships: Powerlifting President lauds athletes’ outstanding performance— 13th August 2018
The Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation has praised it’s athletes for winning 11 gold and two silver medals at the World Para-powerlifting Africa Championships that ended in Algiers, Algeria on Sunday.
The President of the federation, Queen Obuh, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the athletes did the country proud with their outstanding performance.
NAN reports that 13 powerlifters represented the country at the championships which began on Aug. 10.
“I am grateful to God that under my watch, the athletes have been able to do more for the country.
“They have done what they know how to do which is winning and such a brilliant performance deserves commendation and reward.
“With this performance, Nigeria is the only country in the world that has won 11 gold medals in any international para-powerlifting competition in the world.
“We are calling on corporate bodies to support our athletes because such support will not be a waste of money,” she said.
NAN reports that 2018 Commonwealth gold medallist, Roland Ezuruike, won a gold medal in the 54kg class, living up to expectations at the African Championships.
Latifat Tijani won the third gold medal for Nigeria in the women’s up to 45kg after defeating Samira Guerioua in front of her home crowd in Algiers.
Three times Commonwealth Champion, Esther Oyema, won another gold medal in the Women’s up to 55kg, sending a strong signal to the rest of the world ahead of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.
Bose Omolayo also set a new world record in the women’s 79kg, lifting 139.5kg to smash the previous one that was set at 138.5kg.
Also, Yakubu Adesokan, who missed out of the 2016 Rio Paralympics as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games, returned a brilliant performance by winning a gold medal in the men’s 49kg class.
Shade Oluwafemiayo, Loveline Obiji, Latifa Tijani and Esther Onyema ruled their categories, while, Kehinde Paul, Innocent Nnamdi and debutant Ebere Okpala also won gold in their respective events.
NAN reports that the Africa Championships is one of the prerequisite for the 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo.
