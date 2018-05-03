World Malaria Day: Residents receive free medical test, drugs

Doris Obinna

In commemoration of the 2018 World Malaria Day, itel Mobile, a global leader in mobility solutions, in partnership with Mopheth Pharmacy, a frontline and leading pharmacy outlet, joined the rest of the world in the global fight against malaria. The programme was aimed at sensitising residents of Isele Akoka community, Bariga, Lagos on prevention and control of malaria.

Speaking at the sensitisation programme, itel Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhowo, said: “We at itel Mobile are out here with the people of the community to mark this years’ World Malaria Day. The initiative is our Corporate Social Responsibility Action plan that forms part of itel’s long standing commitment to giving back to host communities within her coverage area.

“It is important they understand why prevention is key to eradicated malaria; that is why we are lending a hand to create the awareness. And not only that, we are providing free medical test, which goes with free anti-malaria drugs for residents as well as distribution of treated mosquito nets. Our target is to reach out to about 250 adults, including pregnant women and 250 children.

“The World Malaria Day provided an opportunity for the company to provide support in fighting malaria and contributing its quota to ensuring a relatively healthier society. Our mission is to bridge the gap in malaria prevention in riverine communities and that is why we decided to partner with Mopheth in sensitising the community on malaria prevention with the distribution of over 1,500 treated mosquito nets and also provide free medical tests and treatment to members of communities who are most prone to the disease.”

Also, the Retail Manager, Mopheth Pharmacy, Remi Oreagba, said the good health of a nation was predicated on the good health of children and also mothers, who take care of the home front.

According to her, when malaria haunts the mother, the nation is haunted. She urged beneficiaries to clean up their environments and use the insecticide treated mosquito nets as required when going to bed to help reduce the spread of malaria, which she said remains a killer disease in sub-Sahara Africa.

Meanwhile, the Baale of Isele Akoka community, Ward D, Baale Oluwasegun Aroyewun, while applauding the initiative, said the medical intervention exercise was a welcome development for the community.

“The community is surrounded by river; so why not, he queried. Before now, we met with the people to educate them on the importance of being tested for malaria, especially the pregnant women and the nursing mothers among them.

Admitting, however, that the community is surrounded by river, he said: “It is my duty to look out for my people. So itel intimated me of their intention, I grabbed it with both hand. So far, the result is wonderful and we have itel Mobile and Mopheth Pharmacy to thank for this.”