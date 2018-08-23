– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - World leaders meet to discuss water crisis
23rd August 2018 - NAPTIP rescues 12,939 victims of human trafficking
23rd August 2018 - 2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs
23rd August 2018 - UEFA says new nations league will boost competitive, meaningful football
23rd August 2018 - Rights lawyer urges FG to intervene in Akwa Ibom security issue
23rd August 2018 - South Africa rejects Donald Trump’s tweet on farmer killings
23rd August 2018 - Donald Trump’s tweet on land expropriation gets vetoed
23rd August 2018 - Political analysts say having 91 parties ahead of 2019 polls abysmal
23rd August 2018 - Plateau: Group tasks FG on building trauma centres for traumatise IDPs
23rd August 2018 - Barber docked for allegedly defrauding 2 Americans of $23,000
Home / National / World leaders meet to discuss water crisis
WORLD

World leaders meet to discuss water crisis

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

World leaders, water, development experts, among other stakeholders, are converging on Stockholm, Sweden, to find new, nature-based solutions to meet escalating global water crisis.

In a statement by Ms. Jens Berggren, Communications Director, Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) the event would be a wake-up call on the challenges that climate change, economic and population growth, and increasingly unpredictable weather and water patterns impose on global water security.

The 2018 World Water Week will be held from August 26 to 31, under the theme: `Water, Ecosystems and Human Development’, an issue of particular relevance given the past year’s many extreme weather events.

READ ALSO: 2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs

Berggren stated that the event would be a wake-up call on the challenges that climate change, economic and population growth, and increasingly unpredictable weather and water patterns impose on global water security.

“The UN expects that by 2025, 1.8 billion people will suffer from water scarcity, recent weather-related events also underline the critical role ecosystems play for human well-being and existence.

“Nature-based solutions as effective tools for human development will also be a focus of this year’s theme,’’ she said.

She added that no fewer than 3,300 participants from more than 130 countries will be attending the World Water Week, representing governments, private sector, multilateral organisations, civil society and academia.

Speakers at the opening session  on Aug. 27 include Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General United Nations, and the 2018 Stockholm Water Prize Laureates Professors Mark van Loosdrecht and Bruce Rittmann.

SIWI is an international water institute working to solve global water challenges by improving how water is used and managed.

According to Berggren, group influences decision-makers, facilitates dialogue and builds knowledge in water issues, thereby contributing to a just, prosperous and sustainable future for all.

SIWI organises the world’s most important annual water and development meeting, World Water Week, and it awards the Stockholm Water Prize and Stockholm Junior Water Prize.

The World Water Week brings together more than 3,500 participants from more than 130 countries representing governments, private sector, multilateral organizations, civil society and academia to shape joint solutions to global water challenges.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WORLD

World leaders meet to discuss water crisis

— 23rd August 2018

NAN World leaders, water, development experts, among other stakeholders, are converging on Stockholm, Sweden, to find new, nature-based solutions to meet escalating global water crisis. In a statement by Ms. Jens Berggren, Communications Director, Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) the event would be a wake-up call on the challenges that climate change, economic and population…

  • HUMAN

    NAPTIP rescues 12,939 victims of human trafficking

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 12,939 victims across the country since its establishment in 2003. The Head of Press and Public Relations of NAPTIP, Mrs Stella Nezan said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, that the figure was released by NAPTIP Director General, Ms Julie Okah-Donli….

  • PVCS

    2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs

    — 23rd August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev (Dr) Felix Omobude, on Thursday, charged Nigerians of voting age to make use of the window period created by the Federal Government to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and collect same to enable them exercise their electoral franchise at the…

  • AKWA IBOM

    Rights lawyer urges FG to intervene in Akwa Ibom security issue

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN A human rights lawyer, Mr. Leo Ekpenyong has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the security situation in Akwa Ibom. Ekpenyong, who made the call in an interview, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said that there was urgent need to address the situation. The Abuja-based lawyer, who reacted to the attack on the…

  • POLITICAL

    Political analysts say having 91 parties ahead of 2019 polls abysmal

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Political analysts have said that having 91 in a developing country like Nigeria was unnecessary and awkward and abysmal. They made the assertion while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos on political developments in the country. NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Aug. 16,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share