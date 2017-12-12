The Sun News
12th December 2017 - World leaders discuss climate financing at Paris summit
12th December 2017 - Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019
12th December 2017 - Mass exodus of herders, cattle sparks fresh crisis in Nasarawa
12th December 2017 - Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification
12th December 2017 - Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party
12th December 2017 - Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo
12th December 2017 - Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition
12th December 2017 - Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja
12th December 2017 - Kogi gov. lauds FG over Geregu Power Generation Plant
12th December 2017 - Oscar Pistorius is injured in prison brawl after clash with another inmate while queueing to use a phone
More than 50 world leaders are gathering in Paris for a summit that President Emmanuel Macron hopes will give new momentum to the fight against global warming, despite US President Donald Trump’s rejection of the Paris climate accord.

Some 3,100 security personnel are fanned out around Paris for Tuesday’s One Planet Summit, including extra patrol boats along the river Seine. Macron will accompany the visiting leaders to the summit site on a river island by boat.

Sean Penn, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk are among prominent figures joining the world leaders at the summit, which marks the second anniversary of the Paris accord.

US President Donald Trump, who has called climate change a “hoax”, announced in June that the United States would pull out of the Paris pact, which had taken nearly 200 nations more than two decades to negotiate.

The Trump administration said it was not going fulfil US climate finance commitments, including an outstanding $2 billion out of $3 billion (€1.7 billion out of €2.5 billion) it had pledged towards the Green Climate Fund.

“The missing piece of the jigsaw is the funding to help the world’s poorer countries access clean energy so they don’t follow the fossil fuel-powered path of the rich world … This is the missing piece that the One Planet Summit needs to begin to put into place,” said Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, which represents poor country interests at the UN climate forum. (France24)

Sokoto pensioners urge Tambuwal to seek re-election in 2019

— 12th December 2017

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Sokoto state chapter have urged the Governor of the state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to seek re-election in 2019. Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, the state Chairman of the union gave the advice on Monday in Sokoto while speaking with journalists during the 2017 pensioners’ day. He said the decision…

  • Mass exodus of herders, cattle sparks fresh crisis in Nasarawa

    — 12th December 2017

    …..One killed, many injured From: Linus Oota, Lafia The massive influx of Fulani herders and thousands of their cattle into parts of Nasarawa State following the enactment of anti-open grazing law in neighboring Benue State is giving Nasarawa farmers sleepless nights. Saturday last week, a young farmer, Moses Gagah from Akunza Maigiri, Jemkwe area of Obi…

  • Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned members of the public against patronising substandard manufactured  products without SON’s certification. SON Director General, Barr. Osita Anthony Aboloma, gave the warning, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while presenting  SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to SOCEPV Standard Poles…

  • Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congresss (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has formally congratulated the new chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, charging him to make PDP a responsible opposition party. In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, the ruling party boss however assure…

  • Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo

    — 12th December 2017

    Arik Air on Tuesday announced that it was resuming flight operations on the Abuja-Calabar and Abuja-Uyo routes from Dec. 15. Its Communications Manager, Mr. Ola Adebanji, disclosed this, in Lagos, in a statement. Adebanji said the airline was increasing its capacity ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations to enable customers celebrate the season with…

