World Cup Seminar: Ex-Super Eagles lauds The Sun

— 2nd May 2018

Paul Erewuba

Former Super Eagles left winger, Friday Elaho, has thumbed up The Sun newspapers for organising a World Cup seminar meant to mobilise the nation’s senior team, the Super Eagles for the soccer event billed in Russia.
In less than two months to the FIFA World Cup in Russia, The Sun Publishing Limited, will on May 22, organise a seminar on the global soccer event at galvanising support for the Super Eagles.

The seminar, with the theme: “That Super Eagles may excel in Russia and beyond”, would be hosted by the Rivers State government.

Speaking against this backdrop, Elaho, a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the African Nations Cup in 1994, stated matter-of-fact, that it is one of the best things that could happen to the Super Eagles in their quest to doing very well at the mundial.

“Of course it is a welcome development”, Elaho began. “Nigerians are waiting to support the Eagles and see the team soar at the World Cup. So anything that will help to mobilise Nigerians to support the team will go a long way in making the players perform well. They need all our support and encouragement. The Sun has done well in organising this seminar,” he said.

The former defunct Leventis United star added: “We are looking forward to seeing the Germot Rohr – tutored Eagles make us happy and possibly bring the trophy home”, he stated.

