Home / Sports / World Cup Qualifier: What Eagles should do against Zambia-Pinnick

World Cup Qualifier: What Eagles should do against Zambia-Pinnick

— 5th October 2017

The President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has urged the Super Eagles to be calm but clinical in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia.

Pinnick, who gave the advise in a statement by NFF’s Spokesperson, Ademola Olajire on Thursday in Abuja, said the tendency was for teams to get uptight and tensed for this kind of match.

“I have spoken to them that the approach should be to take full control from the beginning and take the chances that come without being too anxious.

“We defeated the African champions, Cameroon, by maintaining focus and with the team imposing its game and taking the chances that came their way.

“That should be the approach for Saturday’s encounter with the Chipolopolo of Zambia,’’ the statement quoted Pinnick as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Eagles will host the Chipolopolos at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

NAN also reports that Zambia last tasted victory against Nigeria in a competitive football match at senior level 32 years ago.

Both countries have played 18 matches in all with the Super Eagles winning seven, Zambia winning five and they drew six.

But this is only the second FIFA World Cup qualifying match between the two teams, the first won by the Eagles in Ndola last year. (NAN)

