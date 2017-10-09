The Sun News
World Cup: NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew

— 9th October 2017

 

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federal (NFF) will on Thursday next week hold a pre-tournament meeting with the Super Eagles technical crew to articulate plans and programs for the team’s participation in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria last weekend made history as the first African team to pick the ticket for the world soccer fiesta after beating visiting Chipolopolo of Zambia at the Nest of Champions in Uyo Akwa-Ibom State.

Following the qualification, several soccer-loving Nigerians including the All Progressives Party (APC) and the presidency have urged the football federation and the Eagles players to commence early preparations if they want to make any appreciable impact at the Mundial next year.

“Sports in Nigeria, particularly football remains one of the greatest unifier of people across political affiliations, religion, gender, tribe and other divides. We should take advantage of this feat to further foster harmony amongst ourselves as a nation.

“The Party calls on the sports authorities not to rest on their oars but begin early preparation ahead of 2018 so that the Super Eagles performs well at the global tournament,” the ruling party charged.

Reacting to the arrangements the federation is putting in place for the tournament, the federation’s president, Amaju Pinnick, revealed that the programs will be released shortly after his meeting with the technical crew and other relevant stakeholders.

“Well, we commend every Nigerian that contributed to this achievement. The ticket is victory for all of us. Our mission has always been to put smiles on the faces of the football-loving Nigerians. I also want to use this opportunity to commend the federal government under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari for the financial support.

“As for the arrangements we are putting in place for tournament, our plans is to start early camping. Our immediate plan is that I will be meeting with the Eagles technical crew in Lagos this Thursday.

“I want up see their programs for the tournament and if need be make inputs and adjustments. I want you inform you that we will roll out the programs for the tournament next week and as I said, the preparation has started immediately we picked the ticket in Uyo last weekend,” he said.

Post Views: 8
