STOCK

Russia 2018 World Cup fallout: Ndidi, Moses, Mikel, Iwobi’s stock

— 20th July 2018

As many as 12 Nigeria internationals have seen their stock rise after starring for the Super Eagles at the recently concluded 2018 World Cup.

READ ALSO: Russia 2018 World Cup: FIFA rates Super Eagles 25th best

According to our colleagues at Transfermarkt, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi had the honour of being the most expensive Nigerian

player at the moment, with a market value of €25 million, followed by Chelsea ace, Victor Moses at €20 million.

It had been recommended that interested clubs should pay €15 million to sign Arsenal winger, Alex Iwobi, while Kenneth Omeruo is now valued at €1.75 million.

Apart from Super Eagles first choice goalie in Russia, Francis Uzoho, the two remaining goalkeepers that made the roster, Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, had seen their market value increase
to €650,000 and €150,000 respectively.

Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong, who went the distance in all Nigeria’s three matches at the World Cup is now rated at €2m, Obi Mikel at €5.5m and Joel Obi €5m.

