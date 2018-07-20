Russia 2018 World Cup fallout: Ndidi, Moses, Mikel, Iwobi’s stock— 20th July 2018
As many as 12 Nigeria internationals have seen their stock rise after starring for the Super Eagles at the recently concluded 2018 World Cup.
READ ALSO: Russia 2018 World Cup: FIFA rates Super Eagles 25th best
According to our colleagues at Transfermarkt, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi had the honour of being the most expensive Nigerian
player at the moment, with a market value of €25 million, followed by Chelsea ace, Victor Moses at €20 million.
It had been recommended that interested clubs should pay €15 million to sign Arsenal winger, Alex Iwobi, while Kenneth Omeruo is now valued at €1.75 million.
Apart from Super Eagles first choice goalie in Russia, Francis Uzoho, the two remaining goalkeepers that made the roster, Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, had seen their market value increase
to €650,000 and €150,000 respectively.
Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong, who went the distance in all Nigeria’s three matches at the World Cup is now rated at €2m, Obi Mikel at €5.5m and Joel Obi €5m.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Where politics disunites, football unites18th July 2018
-
Russia 2018: The ‘war’ is over18th July 2018
-
Omeruo: My wife ‘ll decides my next move18th July 2018
Latest
Russia 2018 World Cup fallout: Ndidi, Moses, Mikel, Iwobi’s stock— 20th July 2018
As many as 12 Nigeria internationals have seen their stock rise after starring for the Super Eagles at the recently concluded 2018 World Cup. READ ALSO: Russia 2018 World Cup: FIFA rates Super Eagles 25th best According to our colleagues at Transfermarkt, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi had the honour of being the most expensive…
-
The Lagos highway to hell— 20th July 2018
“Those who know the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos will testify that the road is now a highway to hell. From Oshodi to Mile 2 Oke (Up), there is a road, but it leads to nowhere.” Onuoha Ukeh When the popular rock and roll group, AC/DC, released one of its greatest tracks, Highway to Hell, the…
-
NABTEB Registrar – Sacked board chairman tried to change TSA signatories— 19th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja Registrar, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said on Thursday, that the recently sacked board Chairman of NABTEB governing board, Prof. Leonard Kashima Shilgba, was determined to destroy the institution of NABTEB and promote his self agenda. She justified her claim with highlights of alleged impunity being championed…
-
ECWA church kicks against disarming Christians in Plateau— 19th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Plateau District Church Council, has kicked against disarming and arrest of Christians in possession of Dane guns, sticks, and leaving herdsmen who allegedly possess and carry arms openly to unleash terror on innocent citizens. In a press statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. David Jonah Laje…
-
Environmental experts urge Buhari to fast track PIGB signing— 19th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Some cross section of environmental experts and professionals in the upstream and downstream sector, on Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly assent to the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB). The Senate had, after a clause-by-clause consideration in May 2017, passed the PIGB, while the House of Representatives also passed the…
-
Entertainment
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway— 17th July 2018
Metro Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria. Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Total lockdown on Lagos highway— 18th July 2018
– Lockdown means more pain, anguish for residents, as Apapa gridlock extends to Isolo – We spend 2 weeks from Mile 2 to ports, truck drivers lament Cosmas Omegoh The gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos and other adjoining areas has worsened. As at yesterday, it had attained phenomenal heights. The road, at the moment,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow— 20th July 2018
“Genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.” Oludayo Tade The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors…
Columnists
-
The Lagos highway to hell— 20th July 2018
“Those who know the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos will testify that the road is now a highway to hell. From Oshodi to Mile 2 Oke (Up), there is a road, but it leads to nowhere.” Onuoha Ukeh When the popular rock and roll group, AC/DC, released one of its greatest tracks, Highway to Hell, the…
-
Ekiti: Media houses in jeopardy— 20th July 2018
“Unfortunately, the Ekiti broadcasting station’s criminal rascality has thrown other stations in the country into jeopardy as, henceforth, such stations are, in the future, liable to be shut down for even the slightest indiscretion.” Duro Onabule By its reputation, the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State might go down in history as about the most…
-
A knack for details can make you succeed— 20th July 2018
“You dilly-dally endlessly. If you do that, you are likely to forget many important details that could make a difference to whatever you are doing.” Ladi Ayodeji If you are young person reading this piece, I implore you to develop a knack for details. It will serve you well in life. I first heard the…
-
Almajiri as consequence of Boko Haram— 20th July 2018
“The almajiri menace is a consequence of a preponderance of a deep-seated Boko Haram ideology as typified in a culture of hostile animosity towards whatever is generally considered Western Judeo-Christian heritage in the Muslim North.” Majeed Dahiru The exclusive interview granted the Voice of America (VOA) by a woman simply identified as Falmata, may perhaps…
-
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility? (2)— 19th July 2018
This week, I have decided to write a follow-up to last week’s article on Nelson Mandela. Yesterday, July 18, marked the centenary anniversary of Mandela; if he were alive today, he would have been 100 years old. It was a bitter-sweet moment for me as I celebrated an ideal that once was even as I…
-
Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate saga— 19th July 2018
“Minister Kemi certainly prefers the aberration that is Nigeria to the order and propriety that is Britain. That is why I insist that she has learnt nothing and imbibed nothing from Britain.” Amanze Obi The story out there has been that Nigeria’s finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge…
-
‘Military junta’ incorrect— 18th July 2018
Vanguard comment of June 4 offered readers the following misprints: “Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….” A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced…
-
The hidden wisdom of God— 18th July 2018
“Some of the hidden wisdom of God is buried in the hidden but spiritually fertilized soil of nature culminating in the spiritual dimension of human physiology.” Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “My only son was involved in a high jump in their school inter-house sports and had an accident in the process. He broke his ankle…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (3)— 18th July 2018
If the Lord is against multiple-marriage, would He not have included men who have two or more wives and a woman married to a polygamist among those to be punished? Sina Adedipe Having last week treated the issue of God’s statement in Genesis 2:24 raised by Steve (080-6532-7244), I now shift attention to his anonymous anti-polygamy…
-
The lies in our national life— 18th July 2018
“A liar is a person who tells lies, who has previously told lies, or who tends by nature to tell a lie repeatedly — even when not necessary.” Charles Dickson A long time ago, at a small family reunion, I watched as a father narrated a movie to the kids. Unknown to him, the kids…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply