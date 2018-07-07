World Cup Confidential: Jose Gimenez cries before full time as Uruguay eliminated

A world Cup star broke down in tears minutes before full time, while France’s captain nearly swallowed a huge dragonfly.

The no-nonsense centre-back couldn’t hold back the tears despite having over five minutes remaining in the game.

Uruguay were 2-0 down at the time and looked unlikely to mount any kind of comeback, with star striker Luis Suarez failing to fire off a single shot.

But Gimenez’s waterworks prompted a sharp response from Gary Neville, who was doing punditry work for ITV.

The former England and Manchester United star snapped: “I’m all for emotion and passion but that’s embarrassing.”

It appeared to be pretty clear that Neville was simply referring to the fact that Gimenez was crying instead of getting on with the game in order to try and find a much-needed goal.