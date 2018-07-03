The Sun News
World Cup 2018 : Sweden beats Switzerland, moves on at World Cup

World Cup 2018 : Sweden beats Switzerland, moves on at World Cup

— 3rd July 2018

Sweden are through to the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals after defeating Switzerland in St Petersburg.

Emil Forsberg’s second-half strike – the only goal of the game – set up a last-eight clash with either Colombia or England, who play each other tonight.

Forsberg’s 66th-minute deflected shot, which came off Manuel Akanji and flew past Yann Sommer, was his first at this summer’s tournament after 14 attempts.

Persistence paid off for the Swedes had the best opportunities in the first-half with Albin Ekdal firing over after a poor clearance from Sommer, who later made a good save to deny Marcus Berg.

Switzerland’s best opening led to Blerim Dzemaili shooting over, but it was Forsberg who sealed the tie with his fortuitous goal.

Their quarter-final takes place on Saturday at 3pm at the Samara Arena.

