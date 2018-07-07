The Sun News
World Cup 2018: England face Sweden for semi-final place in Russia

World Cup 2018: England face Sweden for semi-final place in Russia

— 7th July 2018

BBC

England is set to come to a standstill on Saturday as the national team faces Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Millions of UK fans will follow the match across the BBC from 15:00 BST, as the quarter-final clash kicks off in the Russian city of Samara.

England have not reached the last four of the tournament for 28 years and their sole World Cup win came in 1966.

Manager Gareth Southgate said: “We’re improving and want to make history.”

England are favourites to reach the last four from what is considered the easier side of the draw, with the winners of the match facing Russia or Croatia – who play later at 19:00 BST.

With the country basking in a heatwave, thousands of fans will watch the game on big screens at events up and down the country; barbecues are being prepared and pub gardens are set for bumper business.

The climax of England’s World Cup penalty shootout win over Colombia on Tuesday was seen by 23.6 million viewers on ITV.

 

