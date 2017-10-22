The Sun News
World Chefs' Day: Nestle holds cookery workshop for pupils in Ogun

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
No fewer than 100 school children from 10 primary schools across Ogun State, have been taken through rudimentary of cooking healthy food, organised by Nestle Nigeria, as part of the company’s commemoration of 2017 International Chefs Day.
The event, held at the Banquet Hall of the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital, saw the school children, partaking in cookery workshop and watching chefs at preparing meals.
Speaking at the event, Nestle’s Corporate Communication and Public Event/Project Manager, Victoria Uwadoka, said the event themed, ‘Foods for Healthy Heroes’, was organised in conjunction with the Nigeria Association of Chefs’ Society, to promote healthy eating among school children in the state.
She added that Nestle, having identified that eating healthy food, will promote healthy and creative minds, decided to involve school children in preparing edible and nutritious meals.
Uwadoka, who observed fruits and vegetables are very important in the diet of the young ones, pointed out that professional chefs were engaged to teach the children how to be creative and have fun with vegetables in order for them to discover new food.
“The main aim of this event is to make it an avenue, to raise awareness among children about healthy eating by letting them to be creative with food. We also aim to inspire chefs and to provide nutritious and fun recipe ideas for their kids’ menu.
“And to promote healthy eating and a balanced diet beyond the workshops, children taking part will receive recipe cards to take home and keep, so that they can prepare meals with their families.
“At Nestle, we believe and promote healthy living, which will in turn bring out happy people. And as we all know that children share information, they are being engaged as part of our shared values, to promote healthier future. Ogun State is chosen as a pilot because it is our immediate community, our aim is to ensure children in the country know and understand importance of healthy diet,” she stated.
In his remark, the Business Manager, Nestle Professionals, Nigeria, Mr. Dauda Akano, said the company since 2014, has been partnering with the chefs’ association to promote healthy eating in the country.
He, however, urged the pupils to become ambassadors of healthy eating habit, noting “a well nourished child is the pride of any parent, school, government and society,”

