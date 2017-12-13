The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - World Bank to work out $1bn PBL for power sector
13th December 2017 - Senate to enact bill banning petrol vehicles in 3 years
13th December 2017 - Guinness empowers 100 youths through Origin brand
13th December 2017 - NEPZA to build 3 new industrial parks
13th December 2017 - NUPENG decries scarcity of petrol in FCT, states
13th December 2017 - Nigerian banks susceptible to fraud, corruption –Ribadu
13th December 2017 - 197 passengers make Med-View Airline’s inaugural flight to Dubai
13th December 2017 - Why IoT is slower in Africa, by Ericsson
13th December 2017 - To revolutionise Nigeria, companies need to leverage on Artificial Intelligence
13th December 2017 - FG promises single-digit interest for manufacturers
Home / Business / World Bank to work out $1bn PBL for power sector

World Bank to work out $1bn PBL for power sector

— 13th December 2017

By Steve Agbota

As part of its commitment to programme implementation, the World Bank said it will continue the preparation of the proposed $1 billion Performance Based Loan (PBL) to support the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) in the country.

At the just concluded two days consultation on PSRP, the World Bank Group and the Federal Government said the PSRP is a comprehensive programme of policy, legal, regulatory, operational and financial interventions that will restore service efficiency and long-term power sector viability.

They said the measures that will be implemented through 2021, are aimed at improving transparency, service delivery and re-establishing investor confidence, and hence, investment in the sector. Accelerating electricity access including through off-grid public private partnerships is an important component of the PSRP.

The Federal Government clarified progress made to date and next steps on key components of the PSRP and prepared a financing plan to ensure financial sustainability of the power sector and included it in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper submitted to the National Assembly in October 2017.

The financing plan will be monitored regularly to incorporate contingencies should the sector shortfall deviate from the base case assumptions until retail tariffs are adjusted in line with improved service delivery to attain cost recovery by 2021.

Vice President,Yemi Osinbajo said: “This administration is fully committed to implementing the PSRP. We believe that the PSRP is the clearest pathway to reform the power sector and its success is contingent on a strict adherence to performance and Programme implementation monitoring which I will continue to give a priority from my office.”

For her part, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said: “It (PSRP) is an intervention that we have been working on in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and the World Bank. We are very confident that this laudable and vital Programme will make a fundamental difference in the economy in particular and the country in general.”

Also commenting, Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said: “The Federal Government is committed to addressing the challenges in the power sector as part of its efforts towards achieving economic recovery and accelerating growth.”

World Bank Senior Director for Energy and Extractive Industries, Riccardo Puliti said: “The discussions we had with the government demonstrated that there is strong momentum in the power sector and government commitment to taking the critical next steps that will allow us to present the Performance Based Loan to our Board of Executive Directors.”

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud said: “The Bank recognizes the critical importance of the power sector to private sector financing and investment and we will continue supporting the Government’s effort to implementing its Power Sector Recovery Programme, thereby de-risking the sector for much needed private capital.”

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

World Bank to work out $1bn PBL for power sector

— 13th December 2017

By Steve Agbota As part of its commitment to programme implementation, the World Bank said it will continue the preparation of the proposed $1 billion Performance Based Loan (PBL) to support the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) in the country. At the just concluded two days consultation on PSRP, the World Bank Group and the…

  • Senate to enact bill banning petrol vehicles in 3 years

    — 13th December 2017

    From Samuel Bello, Abuja    The Senate would soon enact a bill banning vehicles that run on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol. Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, Oluremi Tinubu, dropped the hint, yesterday, at the 11th National Stakeholders’ Forum, on the theme, “Environmental Governance, a key to achieving green economy,” in Abuja. Represented by…

  • Guinness empowers 100 youths through Origin brand

    — 13th December 2017

    By Jet Stanley Madu In a bid to reduce rising unemployment rate in Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria has selected 100 youths with innovations and entrepreneurial spirit to develop the Origin brand of alcohol. Speaking during an interactive session with youths and media representatives, the Senior Brand Manager of  Nigeria’s brewing giant, Guinness Nigeria , Auraro Monya,…

  • NEPZA to build 3 new industrial parks

    — 13th December 2017

    …Lauds FG for N50bn allocation From Iheanacho Nwosu,  Abuja The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has lauded the Federal Government over its N50 billion allocation in the 2017 budget. Managing Director of NEPZA, Emmanuel Jime, said the allocation which he described as a departure from the meagre amount given to the organisation in previous…

  • NUPENG decries scarcity of petrol in FCT, states

    — 13th December 2017

    …Offers support for NNPC Worried by the persistent scarcity of petroleum products, particularly Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) in the Federal  Capital Territory, (FCT) and some states across the country,  National  Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, (NUPENG) has called on the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) not to relent in its efforts…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share