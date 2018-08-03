– The Sun News
Latest
3rd August 2018 - World Bank to provide support for Nigeria’s economic growth
3rd August 2018 - Air Force gets new spokesman
3rd August 2018 - Be your brother’s keeper – Imo deputy gov
3rd August 2018 - Parents of quintuplets cry for help
3rd August 2018 - Anambra has no plans to ban keke – Commissioner
3rd August 2018 - Abia community sacrifices deputy gov’s slot for House of Reps
3rd August 2018 - Higuain completes Milan switch 
3rd August 2018 - Rivers APC congress crisis: Court fixes judgment September 24
3rd August 2018 - Job creation: Obaseki assures Edo youths of preference in new economic order
3rd August 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll field popular candidates –Dickson
Home / National / World Bank to provide support for Nigeria’s economic growth

World Bank to provide support for Nigeria’s economic growth

— 3rd August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The World Bank has indicated that it is willing to provide technical support to Nigeria in critical areas to facilitate the country’s economic growth and development.

The Bank’s Vice President for African Region, Mr. Hafez Ghanem, who gave the indication in Abuja during a discussion with the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, said the World Bank accords Nigeria top priority in its considerations.

Mr Ghanem further said the Bank will be willing to provide technical support for Nigeria in the areas of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) Mid-term Review, Power Sector Reform, Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), as well as population management.

He hinted that theWorld Bank was also disposed to providing technical support on ERGP delivery, performance tracking and reporting, capacity building for sector officials and economic modelling for policy analysis and forecasting. Mr. Ghanem also pledged that the Bank will increase its support for Nigeria’s Social Investment Programmers.

The Vice President added that the World Bank is committed to supporting Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth. Indeed, he asserted that given the relative size of the Nigerian economy, it would be difficult for Africa, as a whole, to grow if Nigeria is not growing.

While acknowledging that the current administration in Nigeria has shown commendable commitment in growing the economy, Mr Ghanem pledged that he would help to arrange for Nigeria to have an opportunity to speak about its economic progress at the annual meetings of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (WB/IMF) scheduled for later this year in Indonesia.

In his remarks, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma said the current Administration had to set very aggressive targets in order to meet the serious challenges it met, caused principally by the collapse in crude oil prices. Indeed, the collapse of crude oil prices exposed how dependent the economy was on commodity exports.

In a statement signed by his media aid, Akpandem James, the minister said the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the ‘ERGP’, was therefore developed to reform the economy so as to reduce its reliance on a single commodity and place it on the path of sustained, diversified and inclusive growth. He said that with the introduction of the ERGP the economic decline has been reversed; the economy has emerged from recession and is beginning to grow again.

Udoma said that, notwithstanding the very positive economic news there is much more to be done to achieve the targets set in the ERGP.

According to him, “the government is focused on accelerating the implementation of the various initiatives in the ERGP and will soon commence a mid-term review of the plan, a project for which the country may also be asking for some technical support from the World Bank.”

Apart from the ERGP mid-term review, the minister said Nigeria would appreciate technical assistance in the areas of Power Sector Reform and PPPs, as improvements in these areas are critical if we are to achieve the rapid transformation of the economy, an objective to which the Administration is resolutely committed.

He pointed out that although a large population could be an asset, a high population growth rate could pose a challenge for any country. He told Mr. Ghanem that Nigeria’s rate of population growth needs to be moderated as one of the means of ensuring that the benefits of economic growth have the desired impact and improve the welfare of all the people.

In that connection he said that Nigeria could benefit from the experience of countries who have had success in managing their rates of population growth.

Udoma also said “it would be appreciated if the Vice President of World Bank could help designate a special session during the forthcoming IMF/World Bank meetings in Indonesia to enable Nigerian representatives speak to participants about the ERGP so as to be able to attract more investments into Nigeria to further facilitate the achievements of the objectives and targets of the Plan’

Also speaking, the Minister of State, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, asked for further support especially in the management of Nigeria’s growing population and inclusive growth.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

World Bank to provide support for Nigeria’s economic growth

— 3rd August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The World Bank has indicated that it is willing to provide technical support to Nigeria in critical areas to facilitate the country’s economic growth and development. The Bank’s Vice President for African Region, Mr. Hafez Ghanem, who gave the indication in Abuja during a discussion with the Minister of Budget and National…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force gets new spokesman

    — 3rd August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of a new Director for Public Relations and Information. He is Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola. He takes over from Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, who is now Nigeria’s Defence Attache (DA) to Moscow, Russia. Until his appointment, the new public relations officer was…

  • IMO

    Be your brother’s keeper – Imo deputy gov

    — 3rd August 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has admonished Nigerians  to be their brother’s keeper by assisting the less privileged members of their communities through empowerment. Madumere stated this at Umuodu Mbieri community in Mbaltoli council of the state, during the official commissioning of the Abertiqs Foundation  House, an International  Non- Governmental…

  • QUINTUPLETS

    Parents of quintuplets cry for help

    — 3rd August 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Parents of the quintuplets delivered on July 23, 2018 at God’s Mercy Maternity Home, Obiuno Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State  have made a fresh passionate appeal to government, organisations, groups and individuals for help to nurse the babies. Mr. and Mrs. Odoh made the appeal at the maternity home when our correspondent paid…

  • ANAMBRA

    Anambra has no plans to ban keke – Commissioner

    — 3rd August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State Government has said it has no plans to ban tricycle, popularly called keke in the state. Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, who made this known in a statement in Awka said tricycle operators provide good service to the people of the state. Adinuba urged the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share