– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Facebook rolls out global video service
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard
5th September 2018 - Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC
5th September 2018 - Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George
5th September 2018 - Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 
5th September 2018 - How to check phone battery explosion
5th September 2018 - Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja
5th September 2018 - No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists
5th September 2018 - Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest, Bishop Nwokolo tells politicians
Home / World News / World Bank swells Berlin Conference on ‘Boko Haram’ crisis with $600m
WORLD BANK

World Bank swells Berlin Conference on ‘Boko Haram’ crisis with $600m

— 5th September 2018

NAN

The World Bank has announced an additional $600 million (about N216 billion) for projects in the Lake Chad Basin region devastated by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The World Bank made the announcement at the Berlin Conference on Boko Haram crisis, which held on Monday and Tuesday in Berlin.

The two day high-level humanitarian conference was organised by the Governments of Nigeria, Germany and Norway, together with the United Nations.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Islamic Development Bank also supported the Lake Chad Basin region with grants and concessional loans respectively.

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr Mark Lowcock, thanked the banks and countries for their generous donations and supports in a series of tweets.

“Thank you WorldBank for your incredible support to Lake Chad Basin and for announcing an additional $600M for projects throughout the region!

READ ALSO Inactivity puts over 1.4bn adults at physical, mental risk – WHO

“Many thanks AfDB for your grant of US $35.65M to the #LakeChadBasin as well as the announcement of US $57.3M in concessional loans,” Lowcook said.

According to him, the Islamic Development Bank is supporting the Lake Chad Basin with $80 million in concessional loans.

The UN humanitarian chief also thanked Ireland for pledging 7.3 million euros; Sweden, 32 million pounds; the Netherlands, 12.1 million pounds; Italy, 15 million pounds; and Poland, 230,000 pounds.

“I was so pleased to see the contributions from donors to development activities in the #LakeChadBasin through the UN Peacebuilding Support Office,” Lowcock said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the conference raked in about $2.52 billion dollars in pledges and concessional loans, with Germany, the host country, pledging 265 million euros and Norway, 125 million dollars.

The others were Switzerland, 20 million dollars; France, 131 million Euros; Belgium, 45 million Euros; Finland, 2.3 million Euros; and Denmark, 72.5 million dollars.

NAN recalls that the United Kingdom pledged 146 million pounds; Canada, 68 million Canadian dollars; European Union, 231.5 million euros; Luxembourg, 40 million euros and Spain, 3.2 million euros.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th September 2018 at 8:47 am
    Reply

    The fraudulent criminal World Bank, IMF etc. of 20th century world international order are dead and gone forever. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. This is 21st century world international order which has Southern Countries Union- SCU under which this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics exist, under which 21st century Africa exist. Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa, with Southern Union Bank- SUB, Southern Monetary Fund- SMF, Southern Secondary Currency- SSC which serves as major trading currency etc. with its international instruments for finance, transactions, trade etc. Existence securities and freedom of countries of EU in this 21st century world international order is only under Union of EU and relations with Southern Countries Union- SCU. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VIDEO ON DEMAND

Facebook rolls out global video service

— 5th September 2018

With the aim of giving people around the world a new way to discover great videos and interact with friends, content creators and other fans, Facebook has made its video-on-demand service, Facebook Watch, available globally. READ ALSO: India asks telecoms to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse This is even as it also expanded its…

  • WIKE

    2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike

    — 5th September 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Market women, youth groups and commercial motorcyclists in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have declared their ‘unflinching’ support for the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike, citing his outstanding performance, as the reason for  their endorsement. They declared their support for Governor Wike yesterday, during the sensitisation tour of One…

  • ECOWAS

    Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard

    — 5th September 2018

    Job Osazuwa Towards improving the standard of education across all levels within the West Africa sub-region, the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) is seeking the cooperation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Revealing this at the weekend, in Abuja, the President of NAE, Prof. Elizabeth Eke, said the partnership was aimed at…

  • Araraume

    Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC

    — 5th September 2018

    A coalition of different groups has called on a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, to look for another platform to contest the forthcoming governorship election.  The coalition, comprising professionals, students, town unions, the clergy and others, said he and his huge followers would not get justice in…

  • BODE GEORGE

    Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George

    — 5th September 2018

    A political organisation, Lagos Solidarity Movement (LSM), has backed the defection of the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group, in a statement by its chairman, Tony Okafor, and secretary, Tunde Jaiyesimi, noted that it was unsurprising that Salvador left…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share