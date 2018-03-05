The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo
5th March 2018 - Cholera kills two in Bauchi
5th March 2018 - Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa
5th March 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law
5th March 2018 - Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President
5th March 2018 - Five feared killed by Fulani in Benue community
5th March 2018 - Man arrested for sodomising 13-yr-old boy in Jigawa
5th March 2018 - Ethiopia ruling coalition to nominate new PM
5th March 2018 - Ease of doing business in Nigeria: Presidential c’ittee ranks Katsina first
5th March 2018 - Orji Kalu hails Obasanjo at 81
Home / Cover / National / World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo

World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo

— 5th March 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government said on Monday that the World Bank has approved additional financing of $3 million to stimulate global competitiveness of raw materials for a diversified economy in Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja.

The World Bank had in the first tranche supported a batch of innovations with about $3 million.

According to him, “the Federal Government plans to strengthen the technology and innovation ecosystem by supporting the development of new innovation hubs in partnership with the private sectors, and this is well on course. We have recently concluded a competitive selection process of private sector entities that will implement and manage the hubs. Each of this hubs will focus solely on the market challenges peculiar to the region of the country in which each is located.”

Osinbajo urged all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to align and ensure that the lofty intent of the recently signed presidential Executive Order for supplying and execution of projects and programmes, especially in the area of science, engineering and technology, are met.

“Science and technology are key instrument of the realisation of the objectives of our National Economic and Growth Plan (NERG) 2017-2020,” Osinbajo said. “Our goal of moving the Nigerian economy away from a resource-based to a knowledge-based model is one that we must take seriously and the ERGP is a step in that direction.

“Innovation will create jobs, it will attract investment, it will boost export, it will grow our economy. These are part of the positive impacts that it will have on our image and perception around the world.”

On his part, Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu revealed that patents for research findings, which were processed through the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), increased from 16 in 2016 to 50 by the end of 2017.

“This is a clear evidence of a remarkable improvement in the level of innovation in Nigeria. It shows that it has become an important instrument to drive the role of research in the commercialization of goods and services for the happiness of our people,” Onu said.

He implored the private sector and stakeholders to unite to further science and technology in the country.

“I am confident that with all hands on deck, we can build a stronger family that will be united in the common pursuit of deepening the depth and broadening the reach of Science, Technology and Innovation in our economic diversification process, especially in a fast changing world.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo

— 5th March 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government said on Monday that the World Bank has approved additional financing of $3 million to stimulate global competitiveness of raw materials for a diversified economy in Nigeria. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja. The World Bank had in…

  • Cholera kills two in Bauchi

    — 5th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Two persons have been confirmed dead in Bauchi State following an outbreak of cholera in the state. Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agenc , Ibrahim Gamawa, disclosed this on Monday, at a press briefing  held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), in Bauchi. Gamawa said that out of 20…

  • Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa

    — 5th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday. Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, eulogised the octogenarian for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, describing him as an “outstanding patriot, a…

  • Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law

    — 5th March 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for a law to amend the Area Courts law 1968 which made it clearly for the appointment of only graduates of law as Area Court judges in the state. Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who announce the…

  • Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President

    — 5th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President George Weah of Liberia has described as ‘too low’, the current trade volume between both countries estimated to be at $5 million. President Weah, who spoke during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, admitted that his country’s economy was dwindling. He, however, acknowledged that it would…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share