– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery
23rd August 2018 - Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates
23rd August 2018 - ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education
23rd August 2018 - World leaders meet to discuss water crisis
23rd August 2018 - NAPTIP rescues 12,939 victims of human trafficking
23rd August 2018 - 2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs
23rd August 2018 - UEFA says new nations league will boost competitive, meaningful football
23rd August 2018 - Rights lawyer urges FG to intervene in Akwa Ibom security issue
23rd August 2018 - South Africa rejects Donald Trump’s tweet on farmer killings
23rd August 2018 - Donald Trump’s tweet on land expropriation gets vetoed
Home / National / World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery
WORLD BANK

World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery

— 23rd August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Officials of the World Bank and the European Union (EU), on Thursday, rated the Delta State Government high in the implementation of the State Employment and Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR) projects in the state.

The global bodies said they were impressed with the success stories of SEEFOR programmes in the state, and urged the state government not to relent.

Speaking in Asaba during a courtesy call on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by officials of the World Bank, EU and the Federal Government, the team leader, Mr. Brar Parminder lauded the Okowa administration for ensuring that the SEEFOR projects are succeeding.

Governor Okowa on his part thanked the World Bank for partnering with the state, even as he called for spirited efforts to get youths engaged as a measure to check restiveness and criminal tendencies in the country.

Okowa said there were still big gaps in the country, adding that partnering with the private sector “as a state, we would be able to find other means to attend to the gaps that are still existing in the area of youths unemployment.

He explained that peace and security would be sustained in the state if the issue of youth unemployment is satisfactorily addressed.

READ ALSO: Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates

The governor disclosed that getting the youths engaged was in line with his administration’s commitment of making youths job creators through the different youths employment and wealth creation programmes.

“We are happy with the partnership between World Bank and the European Union, we are happy that the youth empowerment components is working in Delta State as over 700 youths have been trained and empowered through this partnership and they are on their own. We hope that this collaboration will continue to improve by the day,” he stated.

While noting that his administration has spent a lot of money to ensure the empowerment of youths, Okowa stated that youths are also working hard to achieve results as “the price of hard work is to continue to work harder.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WORLD BANK

World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery

— 23rd August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Officials of the World Bank and the European Union (EU), on Thursday, rated the Delta State Government high in the implementation of the State Employment and Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR) projects in the state. The global bodies said they were impressed with the success stories of SEEFOR programmes in the state, and…

  • DELTA

    Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has ordered the increase of civil and criminal jurisdiction of magistrates in the state. Head, Public Relations/Protocol Department, Delta High Court, Mr. Timothy Agbaragu, disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, in Asaba. The governor said the order took effect from August 20,…

  • DEVELOPMENT

    ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…

  • WORLD

    World leaders meet to discuss water crisis

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN World leaders, water, development experts, among other stakeholders, are converging on Stockholm, Sweden, to find new, nature-based solutions to meet escalating global water crisis. In a statement by Ms. Jens Berggren, Communications Director, Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) the event would be a wake-up call on the challenges that climate change, economic and population…

  • HUMAN

    NAPTIP rescues 12,939 victims of human trafficking

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 12,939 victims across the country since its establishment in 2003. The Head of Press and Public Relations of NAPTIP, Mrs Stella Nezan said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, that the figure was released by NAPTIP Director General, Ms Julie Okah-Donli….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share