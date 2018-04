NAN

The World Bank said on Tuesday that Zambia’s economy would grow by 4.1 per cent in 2018 and 4.5 per cent in 2019.

The bank made the projection in a statement in Lusaka.

The projection is lower than previous projections by the lender.

The bank , however, did not give reasons for its revisions.

In an economic report in December 2017, the World Bank forecast that Zambia’s economy would grow 4.3 per cent in 2018 and 4.7 per cent in 2019.