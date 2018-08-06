World Bank plans $4.5bn project funding for Nigeria

“This is indicative – in the next 18 months or so, we expect to put in place projects for around $2.5 billion,” Hafez Ghanem, said in an interview Thursday in Abuja. “We are thinking about financing more investments in power and the area of social protection.” The bank currently has over 30 projects estimated at $10 billion in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari in June signed the country’s N9.1 trillion ($25 billion) budget for 2018, the biggest ever, to boost infrastructure investment in the country to support economic recovery. This was as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast Nigeria’s economy will expand 2.1 per cent this year after it contracted in 2016, when prices and output of crude declined. Budget documents forecast a deficit of N2 trillion, more than half of which will be plugged by borrowing.