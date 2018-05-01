Workers Day: Osinbajo, Ngige others celebrate at Eagle Square

Okwe Obi and Nwakaudu Charity, Abuja

Marking the 2018 Workers Day holiday, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Minister of Labour and Productivity Chris Ngige, and his state counterpart, Prof Stephen Ocheni, joined Nigerians at Eagle Square, Abuja, amid tight security.

Others are present for the festivities were Senator Ita Enang, SSA to President Buhari, President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Isa Aremu, National Executive Committee member Ayuba Wabba, former NLC President Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Shehu Sani, and state representatives.

Addressing journalists, Ayuba Wabba said issues such as welfare and protection of workers will be at the forefront of speeches to be given.

He also added that the union would try to address unfavorable policies and push for the increment of minimum wage from 18,000 to 66,000.

“May Day was not given to workers on a platter of gold. It was our struggles that necessitated government to cave in to the demands of workers… for better condition of service, favourable policies.

“So this May Day will not be an an exception,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has called on the NLC to assist in the Federal Government’s fight against corruption and other vices plaguing the country.

Ngige stated this as Nigeria joins the rest of world to celebrate the 2018 Workers Day.

The former Governor of Anambra State added that the battle against corruption will be worthwhile as the outcome would stand the test of time and contribute to national development if wholeheartedly fought.

“Corruption as we all know it has become a cankerworm that has eaten into the fabric of our national conscience and [has become] an obstacle to our sustainable development and growth,” Ngige said.

Ngige advised workers to imbibe the culture of communication and uphold the principles of the use of strike as the last resort in the pursuit of socioeconomic goals and aspirations.

He reassured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to dialogue with workers.