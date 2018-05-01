Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura— 1st May 2018
Linus Oota, Lafia
Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has disclosed that the state is up-to-date in the payment of salaries to its workers.
The governor stated this, on Tuesday, during this year’s Workers Day celebration in Lafia.
He explained that his administration was intensifying efforts to implement the financial implications of the pending promotions to deserving civil servants.
According to him, “I’m happy to state that we are up to date in the payment of 100 per cent salaries to our workers, I assure you that we would sustain this endeavour until the end of this administration” he said.
He promised that welfare of workers would always remain topmost in his policy agenda, noting that he is considering lifting the embargo on – in-service training to give our public servants the opportunity to undergo training and retraining.
Governor Al-Makura said the state government has completed the 500 housing estate to provide accommodation for deserving workers in addition to releasing the sum of N15m to beneficiaries to enable them carryout renovation works on the house to make it habitable.
Speaking earlier , state chairman of NLC Abdullahi Adeka decried the deterioration in the administration of pension in the state.
He lamented cases where workers left service and wait for more than a year for their pension issues to be processed.
He appealed to the state government to pay 100% monthly pension to all pensioners, sustain monthly payment of gratuities to pensioners as assured by the governor in January this year.
