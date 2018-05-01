The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura
1st May 2018 - May Day: Okowa solicits workers’ cooperation
1st May 2018 - Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
1st May 2018 - TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts
1st May 2018 - Congress: Bayelsa APC leaders retain zoning formula
1st May 2018 - May Day: Be decisive with herdsmen, Benue NLC urges Buhari
1st May 2018 - Pay our salaries, we are dying – NLC to Kogi State govt
1st May 2018 - Imo State APC endorses President Buhari for second term
1st May 2018 - Workers Day: Amosun urged to pay leave allowances, pension deductions
1st May 2018 - Workers Day: Osinbajo, Ngige others celebrate at Eagle Square
Home / National / Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura

Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura

— 1st May 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has disclosed that the state is up-to-date in the payment of salaries to its workers.

The governor stated this, on Tuesday, during this year’s Workers Day celebration in Lafia.

He explained that his administration was intensifying efforts to implement the financial implications of the pending promotions to deserving civil servants.

According to him, “I’m happy to state that we are up to date in the payment of 100 per cent salaries to our workers, I assure you that we would sustain this endeavour until the end of this administration” he said.

He promised that welfare of workers would always remain topmost in his policy agenda, noting that he is considering lifting the embargo on – in-service training to give our public servants the opportunity to undergo training and retraining.

Governor Al-Makura said the state government has completed the 500 housing estate to provide accommodation for deserving workers in addition to releasing the sum of N15m to beneficiaries to enable them carryout renovation works on the house to make it habitable.

Speaking earlier , state chairman of NLC Abdullahi Adeka decried the deterioration in the administration of pension in the state.

He lamented cases where workers left service and wait for more than a year for their pension issues to be processed.

He appealed to the state government to pay 100% monthly pension to all pensioners, sustain monthly payment of gratuities to pensioners as assured by the governor in January this year.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura

— 1st May 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has disclosed that the state is up-to-date in the payment of salaries to its workers. The governor stated this, on Tuesday, during this year’s Workers Day celebration in Lafia. He explained that his administration was intensifying efforts to implement the financial implications of the pending…

  • RETIREMENT Delta

    May Day: Okowa solicits workers’ cooperation

    — 1st May 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Tuesday, in Asaba, solicited the continued support and cooperation of all categories of workers in the state for his administration. Addressing a mammoth crowd of workers during a rally in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day in the state, Okowa described the state workforce as…

  • Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return

    — 1st May 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump of the United States of America have agreed for the two Attorneys-General of both countries to sit down and draw a roadmap on how $500 million looted funds that has been traced will be returned. Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami,  who…

  • MUBI BOMB BLAST - MAY DAY

    TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts

    — 1st May 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yerima, has confirmed that scores are dead and over 20 seriously injured in twin suicide bomb blasts in Mubi main market of Adamawa State. The Commissioner said the police Anti-Bomb Squad have been deployed to the scene of the incident at Mubi to manage…

  • APC Websites

    Congress: Bayelsa APC leaders retain zoning formula

    — 1st May 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Fresh facts have revealed that leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have decided to retain the present zoning arrangement in line with the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. The APC in the state led by former governor Timipre Sylva and the Minister of…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share