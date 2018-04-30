The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA
30th April 2018 - Physically challenged persons want 70% representation in Kano board
30th April 2018 - US removes restrictions on banking dealing with Sudan
30th April 2018 - 6-year-old girl raped in eastern India dies in hospital
30th April 2018 - CPC commends OAU over sexual harassment case
30th April 2018 - Theresa May names son of Pakistani bus driver Sajid Javid new Home Secretary
30th April 2018 - UK proposes reforms to clamp down on money laundering
30th April 2018 - British PM faces reshuffle after top minister quits
30th April 2018 - APC National Convention: Oyegun’s loss, Tinubu’s Pyrrhic victory
30th April 2018 - Malaysia jails first person under fake news law
Home / National / Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA

Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA

— 30th April 2018

NAN

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has cautioned employers of labour in the country not to discriminate against their employees with HIV.

Director-General of NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, gave the advice in a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol of the agency, Mrs Toyin Aderibigbe, in Abuja on Monday.

Aliyu said that cases of employment-related stigma and discrimination remained a major challenge to ending AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The statement quoted Aliyu as saying: “The pandemic of HIV/AIDS has become one of the most critical workplace issues in our time.

“The unequal treatment of workers based on their HIV status in the workplace is a clear breach of their right to gainful employment.

“People living with HIV/AIDS have a fundamental right to work just like everybody else, stigma and discrimination are potent threats to this right, and undermine opportunities for people to obtain decent employment.”

Aliyu said that the agency would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies and organisations to achieve the goal of eliminating stigma and discrimination in workplaces.

“The continuous engagement of relevant stakeholders has led to strengthen capacity for compliance and effective implementation of HIV workplace policies.

“It has also built capacities on available options for addressing discrimination including redress, and made available legal services for survivors of human rights violations,” he said.

The DG added that the agencies and organisations involved in the advocacy included the International Labour Organisation, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment among others.

He noted that the collaboration would ensure that employers comply with the provisions of the National Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS, and the National HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act.

The HIV and AIDS (Anti-Discrimination) Bill was signed into law in 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Act makes it illegal to discriminate against people because of their HIV status.

It also prohibits any employer, individual or organisation from requiring a person to take HIV test as a precondition for employment.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Workers Day: Don’t discriminate against workers living with HIV/AIDS – NACA

— 30th April 2018

NAN The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has cautioned employers of labour in the country not to discriminate against their employees with HIV. Director-General of NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, gave the advice in a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol of the agency, Mrs Toyin Aderibigbe, in Abuja on…

  • KANO BOARD disabled

    Physically challenged persons want 70% representation in Kano board

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN Physically challenged persons in Kano State under the umbrella of Kanawa Educational Foundation for the Disabled on Monday demanded for 70% of the appointments in a proposed board to be created for their wellbeing. The Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Abba Sarki-Sharada, presented the request when its members paid a courtesy visit to the…

  • CPC commends OAU over sexual harassment case

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has commended prompt actions by the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in the alleged sexual harassment of one of its female students. The Director-General of CPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, gave the commendation on Monday in a statement by Mr Abiodun Obimuyiwa, CPC Head of Media. Irukera said the…

  • APC national convention - Oyegun's Loss

    APC National Convention: Oyegun’s loss, Tinubu’s Pyrrhic victory

    — 30th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The battle over who controls the machinery of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) among the gladiators seems to have been strategically won and lost with the Presidential pronouncement backing the former Governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole for the party’s chairmanship position. President Muhammadu Buhari’s body language became more assertive after…

  • Benue pogrom’ll soon be over – TAC AOC AVM Amao

    — 30th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has assured that the current security challenges plaguing Benue State and the country at large would soon be overcome within the next few days. AVM Amao stated this during the Interdenominational Faith Service organized…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share