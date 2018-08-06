– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Work towards Nigeria’s redemption, Wike tells the church
6th August 2018 - Edo’s fight against human trafficking data-driven –Obaseki
6th August 2018 - MASSOB attacks Buhari over plans to build refinery in Katsina
6th August 2018 - Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour
6th August 2018 - Ajimobi’s wife, group seek end to human trafficking
6th August 2018 - Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt
6th August 2018 - France 2018: Falconets face German hurdle 
6th August 2018 - Maldini rejoins AC Milan
6th August 2018 - Toni Kroos, Heynckes win German award 
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018 LOC splashes cash on athletes 
Home / National / Work towards Nigeria’s redemption, Wike tells the church
WIKE

Work towards Nigeria’s redemption, Wike tells the church

— 6th August 2018

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the church to work towards the redemption of the country.

Speaking during the 3rd Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Evo in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike urged the church to intensify prayers for the salvation of Nigeria.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, the Rivers governor also said the Anglican Church should take a decision for continuity in the state, following the outstanding developmental strides being enjoyed by Rivers people.

He said: “The church must pray and rise to redeem this country.”

The governor said the church cannot stand aloof in the face of political developments in the country. He said the involvement of the church is key to national rebirth.

He said: “You cannot build a stronger church in isolation of the society. If there is a total breakdown of law and order, the church will also be affected.”

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to better the lives of Rivers people.

READ ALSO: Edo’s fight against human trafficking data-driven –Obaseki

“What we have done in three years have shown our commitment to transforming the state and improving the living condition of the people. The signs of development are everywhere in Rivers State.

“Three years down the line, this administration has proved to be God-fearing, delivering on all fronts for the state. The time has come for the church to take a decision to fully support continuity.”

On his part, Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Kubwa, Dr. Duke Akamisoko, said the church must invest in social amenities to improve the society.

While calling on the Federal Government to promote good governance, he wondered why the President Muhammadu Buhari continues to seek medical attention in the United Kingdom.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIKE

Work towards Nigeria’s redemption, Wike tells the church

— 6th August 2018

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the church to work towards the redemption of the country. Speaking during the 3rd Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Evo in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike urged the church to intensify prayers for the salvation of Nigeria. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, the Rivers…

  • OBASEKI

    Edo’s fight against human trafficking data-driven –Obaseki

    — 6th August 2018

    The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is sincere about the fight against human trafficking and the challenges posed by the menace. Obaseki said living in denial would not help the fight, which explains why his administration carried out extensive research to situate the root causes and tackle it, relying on…

  • refinery

    MASSOB attacks Buhari over plans to build refinery in Katsina

    — 6th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has  condemned the proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari to build a modern refinery in his home state, Katsina, instead of any state in the Niger Delta which produces oil. The secessionist group said it was insensitive and callous of Mr. President to…

  • AKWA IBOM

    Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour

    — 6th August 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo There is anxiety in the entire political landscape of Akwa Ibom State following the rumour that the Senate Minority Leader and former governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio, will this week officially defect to All Progressives Congress (APC). Reports from the APC’s camp in the state has it that the Special Assistant…

  • AJIMOBI

    Ajimobi’s wife, group seek end to human trafficking

    — 6th August 2018

    Bianca Iboma The Oyo State Government has frowned at the rising rate of human trafficking in the country, calling it ‘modern day slavery’. Speaking at a sensitisation programme orgainsied by a non-governmental organisation, the Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative (LAEI), in collaboration with the Oyo State government, to educate Nigerians on the inhuman treatment victims of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share