Work towards Nigeria’s redemption, Wike tells the church

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the church to work towards the redemption of the country.

Speaking during the 3rd Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Evo in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike urged the church to intensify prayers for the salvation of Nigeria.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, the Rivers governor also said the Anglican Church should take a decision for continuity in the state, following the outstanding developmental strides being enjoyed by Rivers people.

He said: “The church must pray and rise to redeem this country.”

The governor said the church cannot stand aloof in the face of political developments in the country. He said the involvement of the church is key to national rebirth.

He said: “You cannot build a stronger church in isolation of the society. If there is a total breakdown of law and order, the church will also be affected.”

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to better the lives of Rivers people.

“What we have done in three years have shown our commitment to transforming the state and improving the living condition of the people. The signs of development are everywhere in Rivers State.

“Three years down the line, this administration has proved to be God-fearing, delivering on all fronts for the state. The time has come for the church to take a decision to fully support continuity.”

On his part, Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Kubwa, Dr. Duke Akamisoko, said the church must invest in social amenities to improve the society.

While calling on the Federal Government to promote good governance, he wondered why the President Muhammadu Buhari continues to seek medical attention in the United Kingdom.