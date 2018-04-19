Work on Fourth Mainland Bridge begins December –Ambode

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has raised the hope that construction works on the Fourth Mainland Bridge will begin before the end of the year.

To make this realisable, the governor said a new preferred bidder for the multi-billion bridge, which will link Ikorodu, among other major towns, will emerge latest June.

Ambode, who spoke through his Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya, expressed delight that his administration had matched its vision with action, by embarking on projects which would impact positively on the masses, as well as improve accessibility to goods and services.

“Towards improving on the achievements recorded so far, the state government is putting plans together to implement 10 major projects in 2018, including construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge, Opebi-Ikorodu Road/Third Mainland axis link bridge.

“It will, also, include dualisation of Lekki-Epe Expressway, from Eleko Junction to T-Junction in Epe, upgrading of Adeniji Adele Road, Agboyi Ketu Road, Ishefun-Camp Davis Road, Oke-Ira-Nla-Saliu Obodo/Mojeed Road, Glover Memorial Hall and expansion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway (Okokomaiko-Seme Boarder segment),” he said.

The phase one of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, from Oshodi to Abule Egba, which, he said, is now at 55 percent completion stage, is due for delivery between September and October this year.

He also disclosed that the current administration has completed 55 roads totalling 129 kilometres and 48 building projects between May 2017 and April 2018, with 25 roads and 17 building projects currently ongoing, across the state.

The Public Works Corporation, he said, rehabilitated 31 roads, aside carrying out palliative maintenance, patching and sectional overlay on 115 roads.

“We have continually worked to deliver projects which will directly impact on the lives of all Lagos residents. This commitment to infrastructure renewal, expansion, upgrading and regeneration is borne out of the fact that an efficient and integrated transportation system can only be birthed through the provision of appropriate infrastructure.

“The provision of physical and social infrastructure across the state, which will crystallise into mega structures, will attract visitors and tourists to come to savour the beauty and grandeur of Lagos,” he said.

To prevent the re-occurrence as well as curtail flood and its negative impact, he said the maintenance of all primary, outfall, secondary and tertiary drainages has been contracted out to ensure all year round desilting of channels.