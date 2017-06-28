The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - Work less to create employment for younger ones, Pope tells the elderly
28th June 2017 - Northern CAN condemns, dissociates self from promoters of quit notice
28th June 2017 - Insurgency: Cameroon repatriates 887 Nigerian refugees
28th June 2017 - Mighty Jets FC sacks 27 players, recruits 10
28th June 2017 -  Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison
28th June 2017 - Queen Elizabeth to receive 8% pay rise next year
28th June 2017 - Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies aged 91
28th June 2017 - North Korea calls for execution of ex-South Korea leader 
28th June 2017 - ‘Ebonyi govt. not owing workers’ salaries’
28th June 2017 - Strike: SUG president appeals to FG to take over LAUTECH
Home / National / Work less to create employment for younger ones, Pope tells the elderly

Work less to create employment for younger ones, Pope tells the elderly

— 28th June 2017

Pope Francis, on Wednesday, in a renewed call for social justice said that older people should be made to work less or retire early to create employment for younger generations.

“There is an urgency for a new human social pact, a new social pact for work that should reduce working hours for those at the end of their working lives, to create work for the young, who have a right and a duty to work,’’ Francis said.

Speaking during an audience with Catholic-linked Italian trade union CISL, Francis said that “a society that forces old people to work for too long and forces an entire generation of young people not work is stupid and short-sighted’’.

Francis, who is 80, also criticised so-called “golden pensions,’’ which granted generous payments to selected categories of Italian workers, and said work must be accompanied by a “healthy culture of leisure which is not laziness, but a human necessity.’’

A critic of capitalist excess, the pope has often decried Europe’s youth unemployment crisis, saying it discourages young people from starting a family.

However, many economists denied that pushing older people out of the labour market would create jobs for the young. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Work less to create employment for younger ones, Pope tells the elderly

— 28th June 2017

Pope Francis, on Wednesday, in a renewed call for social justice said that older people should be made to work less or retire early to create employment for younger generations. “There is an urgency for a new human social pact, a new social pact for work that should reduce working hours for those at the…

Share

  • Northern CAN condemns, dissociates self from promoters of quit notice

    — 28th June 2017

    …Urges NASS to implement 2014 Confab report From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and Abuja, on Wednesday, rose from an emergency meeting held at Catholic social Centre Kaduna to condemned and dissociated itself from quit notice issued to Igbos living in the region by some youth…

    Share

  • Insurgency: Cameroon repatriates 887 Nigerian refugees

    — 28th June 2017

    About 887 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon on Tuesday arrived in Banki, Borno following a request from the Cameroonian government to Nigeria to facilitate their return. External Relations Officer, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nigeria, Mr Hanson Tamfu, made known in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja. Tamfu said that the request was prompted…

    Share

  • Mighty Jets FC sacks 27 players, recruits 10

    — 28th June 2017

    The management of Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos on Wednesday said it had sacked 27 players for performing below the club’s expectations. Benedict Akwuegbu, the club’s Sporting Director, said in Jos, that the club management had in the wake of this gone on to recruit 10 others. He said the move became necessary in order “to…

    Share

  •  Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison

    — 28th June 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe As part of efforts to contribute in the development of the state, a group, the Gombe Renaissance Initiative (GRI), has donated drugs worth thousands of Naira to the state’s Specialists Hospital as well as food items to inmates at the Gombe Main Prison.  President of the GRI, Salisu Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share