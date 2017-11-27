The Sun News
Work for sustenance of peace, Wike tells Ateke

— 27th November 2017

• Always appreciate God, gov charges Rivers people

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the new Amanyanabo of Okochiri town, King Michael Ateke Tom, to invest in the sustenance of peace in Okrika, in furtherance of the peace-building measures across the state.
Wike gave the charge at the weekend, in his address during the coronation of King Tom and urged him to establish himself as a agent of unity and progress.
The governor also advised the newly-crowned monarch against being used to disunite the people of Okrika town, in Okrika Local Government Area of the state.
Congratulating the royal father for his successful coronation as the King of Okochiri, Wike praised the people of the town for installing a traditional ruler who fought for them.
The governor assured the people of Okrika that his administration would continue to deliver on projects in the area.
He noted that the process for the recognition of the traditional ruler, which includes presentation of a certificate of recognition, would be done at the appropriate time.
“Let me, on behalf of the Government and people of Rivers state, congratulate King Tom. With what you have seen here, it is clear testimony that you are loved by your people.
“That is why it is good for each and everyone of us to defend the interest of our people at any given time, so that your people  will honour you at the appropriate time. Today, because of what you have done for this kingdom, the people have called you back home to come and be their new king.I want to proclaim, by the special Grace of God, and by the powers conferred on me, as the Rivers state governor, government of Rivers state will recognise this Amanyanabo of Okochiri town. What that means is that we will invite you to Government House where we will present to you a certificate of recognition.”
In his remarks, former minister of Transport and Chairman on the occasion, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, commended Wike for embarking on meaningful projects in Okochiri town.
He said completion of critical projects in Okrika town has consolidated the governor’s support base.
Sekibo further advised other former Niger Delta agitators to emulate King Tom, in maintaining peace in their various domains.
Meanwhile, Wike has advised the people of the state to always show appreciation to God for his blessings.
Speaking at the 2017 harvest of Saint Peter’s Anglican Church in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday, Wike said appreciation to God would create the right environment for more blessings.
Represented by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, the governor said it is important for the people of the state to work in unity.
He said: “It is always a joyous thing for brethren to dwell together.”
Meanwhile, Justice Suzzette, who was also the Mother of the Day at the harvest, performed the symbolic flag off of the event meant to honour God.
Chairman on the occasion and Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Chukwuemeka Woke, said a culture of gratitude was necessary for the growth of society.
He said the best way for the people of the state to show appreciation to God, for blessing them with a good leader, is to always pray for the governor.
“It doesn’t matter if you are a member of the APC or PDP; pray for the governor God has given us because he is satisfying us with quality projects,” Woke said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

