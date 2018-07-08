A word on ranches for killer herdsmen

Awunah Pius Terwase

Cattle rearing is a private business of individuals and an occupation for the Fulani ethnic family. It is a lucrative business in Nigeria that brings in money and is now causing horrendous number of deaths through deliberate annihilation of families.

Because of the cattle rearing business, many women have been raped and impregnated, hundreds of people have been killed, many people have been maimed, hundreds of houses in farming communities have been burnt, thousands of people are in the refugees’ camps in Benue and other states of the federation, farmers are no longer going to their farms to work, famine now looms, people are no longer sleeping with their two eyes closed. Killer herdsmen have caused a litany of problems.

Claiming it new move as a solution to the murderous campaign of the herdsmen, the federal government has announced plans to spend N179 billion to build ranches in Benue, Nassarawa, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Edo, Oyo, Taraba and Zamfara. But a school of thought believes that this would only facilitate the killings, raping of more women, burning of more houses and forcing more people to flee to refugee camps.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in the recent past said that killer Fulani herdsmen were actually ex-warriors from Libya. By that claim, he meant that