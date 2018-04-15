The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - I won’t abuse the confidence reposed on me – Buhari
15th April 2018 - SEC to discuss 10-year masterplan implementation
15th April 2018 - U.S. Consular chief visits Nigeria to review consular operations
15th April 2018 - Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.
15th April 2018 - Nigeria’s growing population: A blessing or a curse?
15th April 2018 - El-Zakzaky-Shi’ite group takes over Abuja streets
15th April 2018 - OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia
15th April 2018 - Zamfara killings: Bandits displace over 20 communities
15th April 2018 - Taraba killings: Soldiers arrest suspected masterminds of Fulani killers, others 
15th April 2018 - Russia 2018: Argentina can’t depend on Messi –Batistuta
Home / Cover / National / I won’t abuse the confidence reposed on me – Buhari
Buhari CONFIDENCE

I won’t abuse the confidence reposed on me – Buhari

— 15th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration “will do our best to justify your trust in us, and that confidence won’t be abused.”

This is even as he has said that if the previous administration had used 50 percent of the revenue made when oil prices was as high as $143 per barrel, and stabilized at $100 dollars with production at 2.1 million barrels per day for many years, Nigerians would have been better for it.

The President gave the assurance in London on Sunday while receiving the Buhari Diaspora Support Organization, led by Mr. Charles Efe Sylvester.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying, “I am happy that people like you are here, on your own, defending the country. You have shown courage and sacrifice. I assure you that your confidence in us won’t be abused, we will do our best to justify it.”

The President noted that Nigeria was gifted with tremendous human and natural resources, but regretted that “failure of some of the leadership we had in the past led to our not being able to capitalize on resources to improve the lot of the people.”

Buhari reiterated that greedy people plundered the country, “and kept Nigerians poor,” adding that looking at the condition in which the current administration met the country, without savings and the economy badly vandalized, “we have not done too badly.”

President Buhari further stated that the damage done to the Nigerian economy in the years of plunder has been massive, and that government was doing its best to recover some of the loot, yet noted that it was impossible to identify and recover all.

“If they had used 50% of the money we made, when oil prices went as high as $143 dollars per barrel, and stabilized at $100 dollars with production at 2.1 million barrels per day for many years, Nigerians would have minded their businesses. You could almost grow food on our roads, as they were abandoned. The stealing was so much, and they were so inept that they could not even cover the stealing properly. I wonder how all those things could have happened to our country,” the President said.

He commended the Buhari Diaspora Support Organization for deciding to identify with the country, “when you could have stayed here, and being comfortable.”

The Coordinator of the organization, Sylvester, said the group was happy with the achievements of the Buhari administration so far, noting that:

“You met a difficult situation, but you have overcome most of them. We are happy with the agriculture revolution, the ease of doing business, the anti-corruption war, the employment of youths through the N-Power programme, and the blockage of leakages in the public sector through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“We are proud of the speed with which you recovered the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls. It shows you as a worthy general. We are happy that you have declared for 2019. Majority of Nigerians are happy, but agents of corruption and darkness are unhappy. The same God, who healed you when you were ill, will grant you victory in the 2019 elections. You are a General who does not fear combat, either with Generals or non-Generals. We declare our love and support for you. You are fixing the faulty foundations of our country and second term is when you will build the enduring structure,” Sylvester said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari CONFIDENCE

I won’t abuse the confidence reposed on me – Buhari

— 15th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration “will do our best to justify your trust in us, and that confidence won’t be abused.” This is even as he has said that if the previous administration had used 50 percent of the revenue made when oil prices was as high as…

  • Nigerian Capital Market MASTERPLAN

    SEC to discuss 10-year masterplan implementation

    — 15th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The implementation of the 10-year capital market masterplan and other sector initiatives will top the agenda of the first 2018 meeting of Capital Market Committee of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The meeting, according to SEC, holds in Lagos from April 19-20. The ten-year masterplan for the Nigerian capital market which…

  • U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for CONSULAR Affairs Carl Risch

    U.S. Consular chief visits Nigeria to review consular operations

    — 15th April 2018

    NAN U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch would this week travel to Nigeria to review consular operations at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos. The U.S. Department of State said Risch would travel to Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia from April 15 to 21. The Department said: “The Assistant Secretary plans to review…

  • Lagos POPULATION

    Nigeria’s growing population: A blessing or a curse?

    — 15th April 2018

    Since the National Population Commission (NPC) revealed that the population of Nigeria has official reached 198 million, experts have lent their voices to its benefits to the economy. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) captured some of such debates at the Vanguard Economic Discourse with the themed “Economy in Recession: Pitfalls, Trajectories and Resetting” in…

  • EL-ZAKZAKY Abuja

    El-Zakzaky-Shi’ite group takes over Abuja streets

    — 15th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Members of the Shi’ite group, on Saturday, took over the streets of Abuja to demand for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, being held in custody since 2015. The group which had been embarking on peaceful protest in the Federal Capital Territory Capital (FCT) since 2017, and holding their sit-outs…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share