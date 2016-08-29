Women’s U-17 World Cup: Flamingoes maintain top form ahead games

By Judith Nwabia

Nigeria Women’s U-17 team has stepped up her preparations for the 5th FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup billed to kick off in Jordan on September 30.

The Flamingoes crowned their victories in three successive friendly matches in Abuja, between Tuesday and Saturday, with an 8-1 hammering of Queens Football League All-Stars on Saturday.

Rasheedat Ajibade was on song with a hat–trick, while Folashade Ijamilusi and Chidinma Okeke hit a brace each, and Cynthia Aku scored once.

Coach Bala Nikyu said that he was working on the confidence level of her girls amidst other things to heighten their chances in the competition.

Coach Bala Nikyu said: “These matches have shown us exactly where we are, and we will continue to work on our weak areas.

“Our target is to ensure that the girls play as a team, have good control of the ball and achieve better coordination on the field.

“We are also working on their confidence level. They need to approach each game with a level of confidence, without under –rating any team. Certainly, we are going to play more friendly matches before the World Cup.”

Nigeria will tackle Brazil, England and 2008 champions Korea DPR in the group stage at the Women’s World Cup, taking place in Jordan 30th September – 21st October 2016.

The Flamingoes’ first match is against Brazil on 1st October – Nigeria’s Independence Day.