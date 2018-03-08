Women’s Day: Ekiti adds 5000 women to welfare scheme

In its usual manner of celebrating women and empowering them, Ekiti State Government has added 5000 beneficiaries to its welfare scheme for women through which each beneficiary is given N20000 monthly to boost their trades.

Governor Ayodele Fayose announced this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti during the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

By this addition, the number of women benefitting from the scheme is now 15000.

Last year, Fayose announced that 10000 women would be given N20000 monthly to boost their trades.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor told the mammoth crowd at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, venue of the event, that his administration had greatly given more opportunities for women to thrive, and that no reasonable government could afford to sideline half of the population.

“When my wife spoke, she demanded that I gave women another great offer this year and in line with that, we are adding 5000 new beneficiaries to our welfare scheme for women. We are promoting the rights of women in Ekiti and that is why out of the seven female senators in the country, Ekiti produced two. We have over 60 women councillors and women local government chairmen.

” As for the All Progressives Congress-led government at the centre, they have woefully failed. All that I have said about them have come to pass. Nigerians are hungry, angry and poor. They have failed to fulfill any of their promises. Boko Haram and killer herdsmen are on the prowl, killing people on a daily basis. Nigerians are yearning for real change, a change that will not be selective and the Peoples Democratic Party will provide that.

“For our people jostling to be governor in our party, a level playing field will be provided for all. However, I am solidly in support of the aspiration of my deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and by God’s grace, he will succeed me as governor of Ekiti State,” he said.

On the July 14, 2018 governorship election, Fayose urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to be transparent and promised a resounding defeat of the APC.

In her remarks, Ekiti State First Lady, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, described her husband as a promise keeper and lover of women.

She urged the people of the state to support the continuity agenda of her husband by voting in Prof, Olusola as the next governor of the state.

In her speech, Dr Mrs Joe Okei Odumakin, who was the guest speaker, said women should see themselves as the lubricant for growth in the society.

She lauded the Fayose administration for creating the enabling environment for women to actualise their potential.

Odumakin said this year’s theme of “Press for Progress” was to help bridge the gap between women and men especially in the economic front.

In his remarks, Prof. Olusola said whether in or out of office, Fayose would always remain a leader to follow.

He promised that he would continue with the great strides set by Fayose and that no ancient landmarks would be removed.