Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, emerged the Player of the Match after Nigeria beat Haiti at the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France on Thursday.

READ ALSO Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti

Nnadozie, who proved to be equal to every challenge that came her way by stopping the Haiti girls from scoring an equaliser was recognised at the end of the match.

FIFA’s Twitter handle shared a photo of Nnadozie with her Player of the Match certificate.