‘Women who want more sex’— 14th July 2018
Kate Halim
Contrary to what many people think, there are many women who want sex more than their male partners. Some of these women are tired of begging for sex and can go to any length to satisfy their sexual urges.
These women have struggled and are still struggling with the fact that they want sex more than their partners. It is clear that sexual frequency is an issue for partners regardless of gender, age or marital status.
Some women shared with Effects the dissatisfaction they feel in their relationships because they are physically involved with men who don’t share their sex drive.
Opeyemi: It’s frustrating that my husband isn’t on the same page as me when it comes to sex
Just like me, my husband works five days a week. We are both tired and stressed by the end of the day, but after our children have gone to bed, I like to set aside everything and be intimate with my husband.
Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the same ideas. He always claims he’s not in the mood. We got married five years ago and are in our 30s.We should still have a decent sexual drive but I guess I thought wrong. It’s frustrating that my husband isn’t on the same page as me when it comes to sex.
It’s the main argument in our marriage. I can’t understand how six or seven days can go by, and sex just never happens. No woman wants to always take the initiative but if I didn’t speak up, I’m sure a month could just pass by without any intimacy at all.
I would be happy with intimate contact every day of the week, but I have tried to understand that my husband is a hard worker and I allow him rest. But that doesn’t mean I should be sex-starved. It is sad that sex doesn’t occur without a reminder in my marriage.
Oluchi: He bought me a vibrator so I would be happy and leave him alone
I have a high sex drive compared to my husband. In the last 10 years of our marriage, we have had sex a couple of times a year and sometimes it might be twice a week for a week and then nothing for months at a time.
I have tried making his favorite meals, doing a week’s worth of really nice things to get him in a happy state of mind, wearing sexy clothes and lingerie, but it doesn’t work. I have no idea what turns him on.
My husband doesn’t respond to pressure, hates talking about it and it is causing problems in our marriage. He bought me a vibrator so I would be happy and leave him alone. It doesn’t fill the need, although sometimes I just enjoy the pleasure without hassle and have to fantasize that my husband enjoys pleasing me.
He doesn’t have sex while I was pregnant with each of our children. He won’t touch me for almost a year whenever I get pregnant. It was over 18 months before we had sex after I had my last child. Now that we have completed our family I don’t know if we will ever have sex again.
Cecilia: I may never have sex again after 40
I have been married eight years to a man that is 12 years older than me and sex has always been an issue. At first, I thought it was my orgasm issues, but I noticed he isn’t interested in sex. In the past few years, I’m lucky to have sex twice a month and that is with begging.
My husband has nearly no interest, does not notice if I’m naked, states he doesn’t ever think about sex, refuses to see this as a legitimate problem, and if I try to get him in the mood, he has a long list of being tired, stress, smelly breath, noise, and so on to avoid sex with me.
There is no pornography issue, he’s fantastic at sex, says I’m very satisfying but he only needs to be satisfied once a month. I feel despair at the thought that by the time I’m 40, I may never have sex again.
Omowunmi: I feel abnormal for wanting more sex
I have been married for 13 years. My husband is 48 and I am 42. He never seems to be in the mood. He hardly expresses passion or desire. I would say we have sex maybe five times a year. He has been checked out by the doctor, all is really fine. I think he just has a low need for male and female contact.
The problem is that not only is it not enough sex for me, it makes me feel abnormal for wanting more sex. It affects my self esteem as well. After expressing this problem for many years with no change I feel like it is just a dead end. And I am the one who is getting cheated.
Jennifer: A plate of food is just as satisfying as a blowjob to my husband
I’m a 29-year-old, healthy, mother to two toddlers, I work full time. I am married to an amazing man who is no doubt my match; sexually we are perfect except that I’m the one who’s always looking for sex.
Our sex life is great, we have sex four to five times a week with plenty of snuggling and cuddling as well. He is beyond happy with this but I’m dying most days. There are some days that I’m looking for round two or three and he can’t keep up with me.
Because of this, I find myself cranky because I don’t want to please myself. I want to share an amazing moment with the man I truly love with all of my heart. It kills me to know that sometimes my love feels forced to have sex with me and he would rather go to bed just to avoid a fight.
I want to make love every chance I get and he would rather lie around naked, snuggling, and just relaxing. It is important that people know that it isn’t always the woman’s fault when sex declines, especially after marriage. A plate of food on the table when he gets home is just as sexy and satisfying as a blowjob to my husband.
Amanda: My attempts to excite him with lingerie and high heels
In my relationships, I have always wanted more sex than my partner. I got married and things got worse. I felt ashamed for wanting more sex than my husband, and when my attempts to excite him with lingerie and high heels failed, I felt ugly and worthless. Recently, I have accepted myself and don’t feel bad for having a high sex drive after reading about other women in the same shoes.
Gloria: It’s a horrible when your partner doesn’t want to have anything to do with you sexually
I was on the bad end of this deal with my ex. I was lucky if we had sex twice a week. He told me he just wasn’t in the mood as much as I was and we should just spend our time together by going out and doing things rather than having sex. It was a completely odd scenario. I later broke up with him.
It’s horrible when your partner doesn’t want to have anything to do with you sexually and when you end up having sex, it seems like more of a chore from their end just to shut you up. At the end of the day, I know that sex is a big part of what I want in a relationship because physical touch is huge for me in all aspects of the word.
