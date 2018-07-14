‘Women who want more sex’

Just like me, my husband works five days a week. We are both tired and stressed by the end of the day, but after our children have gone to bed, I like to set aside everything and be intimate with my husband.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the same ideas. He always claims he’s not in the mood. We got married five years ago and are in our 30s.We should still have a decent sexual drive but I guess I thought wrong. It’s frustrating that my husband isn’t on the same page as me when it comes to sex.

It’s the main argument in our marriage. I can’t understand how six or seven days can go by, and sex just never happens. No woman wants to always take the initiative but if I didn’t speak up, I’m sure a month could just pass by without any intimacy at all.

I would be happy with intimate contact every day of the week, but I have tried to understand that my husband is a hard worker and I allow him rest. But that doesn’t mean I should be sex-starved. It is sad that sex doesn’t occur without a reminder in my marriage.