The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage
9th July 2018 - Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community
9th July 2018 - 2019 polls: Timipre Sylva predicts big win for Buhari, APC
9th July 2018 - Winners emerge in 2018 NNPC National Science Quiz for S’ West
9th July 2018 - Fayemi has disappointed Ekiti South, Muslims and youths – Ogunsakin
9th July 2018 - Ortom dissolves Benue cabinet
9th July 2018 - 2019: Anglican Church frowns at Buhari’s latest Executive Order
9th July 2018 - Dickson takes Restructuring crusade to OAU
9th July 2018 - Cattle ranches in S’ West: Oluwo cautions Afenifere, YCE, others
9th July 2018 - Nigeria-China currency swap, CBN’s last ditch effort to salvage naira
Home / National / Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage
CHRISTIAN

Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage

— 9th July 2018

Charity Nwakaudu and Garcia Iroaja, Abuja

The Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN) has reminded Christian women in the country of their responsibilities as pillars of humanity, courage and strength.

President of WOWICCN, Mrs. Omatsola Williams, made the call, in Abuja, at a one day leaders’ workshop on hate speech organised by the council in conjunction with interfaith dialogue for peace.

She said the essence of the meeting was to build the capacity of the women as pillars of humanity on how best to protect the fragility of the Nigerian society from collapse.

The Christian women leaders were, however, worried that foundation of Nigeria was being threatened by comments by political and religious leaders who command large audience and followers.

They encouraged the women to disregard the campaign of hate and take interest in things that promote peace and unity of Nigeria.

A member of the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), Mr. Joseph Atang, challenged the women to deeply participate in Nigeria political process.

He reminded the women of their responsibility as mothers and pillar of strength and courage to others.

Imam Fuad Adeyemi of FCT, in his remarks, advised politicians to see each other as brothers and participate in 2019 political process that would produce new political leaders.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CHRISTIAN

Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage

— 9th July 2018

Charity Nwakaudu and Garcia Iroaja, Abuja The Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN) has reminded Christian women in the country of their responsibilities as pillars of humanity, courage and strength. President of WOWICCN, Mrs. Omatsola Williams, made the call, in Abuja, at a one day leaders’ workshop on hate speech organised by…

  • DRUGS

    Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community

    — 9th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Youths of Umuhuali community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, at the weekend, banned the sale, usage and consumption of all types of hard drugs in the area. The resolution to do away with hard drugs which they described as dangerous was reached at a general meeting which they held…

  • SYLVA

    2019 polls: Timipre Sylva predicts big win for Buhari, APC

    — 9th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has predicted that President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) would win the Presidential election in most of the states in Nigeria and majority of the seats in the National Assembly.   Sylva stated this during the celebration of his 54th birthday,…

  • QUIZ

    Winners emerge in 2018 NNPC National Science Quiz for S’ West

    — 9th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Winners have emerged in the 2018 National Science Quiz organised by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the South West Geo-political zone. Lagos, Ogun and Osun states emerged the best in the South West at the zonal final of the competition held at the Wesley College of Science, Elekuro, Ibadan, Oyo…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi has disappointed Ekiti South, Muslims and youths – Ogunsakin

    — 9th July 2018

    The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 election in Ekiti State, Alhaji Kazeem Deji Ogunsakin, has said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disappointed many stakeholders in the state. Ogunsakin, in a statement, said the APC candidate disappointed the people of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share