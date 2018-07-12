Charity Nwakaudu and Garcia Iroaja, Abuja

The Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN) has reminded Christian women of their responsibilities as pillars of humanity, courage and strength.

President of WOWICCN, Mrs. Omatsola Williams, made the call, in Abuja, at a one day leaders’ workshop on hate speech organised by the council in conjunction with interfaith dialogue for peace.

She said the essence of the meeting was to build the capacity of women as pillars of humanity on how best to protect the fragility of the Nigerian society from collapse.

The Christian women leaders were, however, worried that foundation of Nigeria was being threatened by comments by political and religious leaders who command large audience and followers.

They encouraged the women to disregard the campaign of hate and take interest in things that promote peace and unity of Nigeria.

A member of the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), Mr. Joseph Atang, challenged the women to deeply participate in Nigeria political process.

He reminded the women of their responsibility as mothers and pillar of strength and courage to others.

Imam Fuad Adeyemi of FCT, in his remarks, advised politicians to see each other as brothers and participate in 2019 political process that would produce new political leaders.