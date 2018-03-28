The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - Women protest gang-rape of farmer’s wife in C’ River community
28th March 2018 - Boko Haram: Bama IDPs to return home
28th March 2018 - Ortom has risen against us with falsehood, propaganda – Miyetti Allah
28th March 2018 - NAF launches 3-day medical outreach in Benue IDPs camp
28th March 2018 - APC NEC elongation: Okorocha hails Buhari’s verdict
28th March 2018 - Dapchi girls: Release Leah Sharibu now – PFN urges FG
28th March 2018 - Man, 37, arrested for alleged rape of 12 year old Kebbi girl
28th March 2018 - Katsina trains 60 journalists on poultry, fishery, bee-keeping
28th March 2018 - Liberia hosts ECOWAS regional radio
28th March 2018 - Farmers/herdsmen clashes: Kwara govt. bans night grazing
Home / National / Women protest gang-rape of farmer’s wife in C’ River community

Women protest gang-rape of farmer’s wife in C’ River community

— 28th March 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Women from Okuni community in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State have protested against the rape of a woman in the presence of her husband at gun point.

The women numbering over 1000, on Tuesday, took to the streets of Okuni to demand for justice for their colleague, describing the incident as ‘barbaric’.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed their protest was as a result of the arrest of one of the culprits, who was later released on bail without adequate sanction by the police, in Ikom.

It was learnt that some unidentified gunmen attacked a cocoa plantation and after stealing about 12 bags of cocoa, they went ahead to beat up the farmer and gang-raped one of his wives to the point of unconsciousness on November 6, 2017.

The protesting women, who went to the Police Station at Ikom, appealed to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, and other relevant authorities to wade into the matter by ensuring that the victim got justice to avoid a reoccurrence.

Read more: Nerve gas attack: New global security threat

One of the protesters, who identified herself as Grace Tam said, “A group of men went into our bush and raped our daughter. We took the matter to the police and left it in the hands of the Special Anti Robbery Squad but along the line they said the case was that of robbery and it was not rape.

“But we, the women of Olulumoh community in Okuni, are angry and that is why you we are on black and black to tell the world that we are not happy with what they (police) did. Rape is not fun and it is not known in the land of Olulumoh. Therefore, we want to put a stop to it.

“We want government to produce and provide that person that went into our bush and raped our daughter. That is why we are here because they have turned the case to be a robbery case but we know of a truth it was a case of rape.”

The women later proceeded to the palace of the traditional ruler, where the spokesman to the Okwa Traditional Rulers Council in Okuni, Okin Akpet, confirmed the incident.

“The woman upon regaining consciousness was brought in that state to the community. The case was reported to the police, which led to the arrest of one of the rapists who was identified by the victim to have been the first to rape her.

“Sadly, the major culprit who was meant to fish out other perpetrators was released on bail and the matter was charged to court. When the matter appeared in court, early March this year, the rape case was absent in the charge sheet and the medical report missing from the file.

“This is the reason the women have decided to take to the streets of Ikom to demand that the case be revisited and that justice prevails,” he said.

Reacting, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo said, “The case of reported to us. We all know that rape is a grievous offence. When it was initially reported to the police, the suspect was arrested and medical report was carried out on the woman in question which showed that it was a case.

According to her, it was discovered that the suspect was released and this has led to the removal of the Divisional Police Officer by the Commissioner of Police.

She added that since then there series of allegations that the police had collected money, which is not true.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Women protest gang-rape of farmer’s wife in C’ River community

— 28th March 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar Women from Okuni community in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State have protested against the rape of a woman in the presence of her husband at gun point. The women numbering over 1000, on Tuesday, took to the streets of Okuni to demand for justice for their colleague, describing the…

  • Boko Haram: Bama IDPs to return home

    — 28th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Bama, Borno second largest town worst hit by Boko Haram, are to return home in phases, the state government has said. Secretary to Borno State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda said, on Tuesday, that the state government decided to allow the IDPs return to the town three…

  • Ortom has risen against us with falsehood, propaganda – Miyetti Allah

    — 28th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural organisation, has accused Benue State Government of raising Army of propagandists to discredit the organisation. The association maintained that it would neither submit to blackmail nor propaganda targeted at making them change their mind and support the anti-open grazing law…

  • NAF launches 3-day medical outreach in Benue IDPs camp

    — 28th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In a bid to meet the health needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Benue State, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Monday, commenced a three-day medical outreach at the Internally Displaced Persons IDP camp in Abagana, on the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air…

  • APC NEC elongation: Okorocha hails Buhari’s verdict

    — 28th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement on the tenure elongation of the elected national officials of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as illegal, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, on Tuesday. Governor of Imo State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has applauded the President’s decision, saying his pronouncement…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share