Women protest against Fayose in Abuja, seek his arrest

Some protesters under the aegis of “Patriotic Mothers Without Borders”, on Friday, stormed the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja demanding for the “arrest, investigation and prosecution” of Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, over his involvement in the $2.1 billion arms deal scandal.

The women, chanting “Fayose Must Go slogan”,  numbering about 300, carried various placards and banners with inscriptions like: “EFCC Must Prosecute Fayose”, “Corruption is Corruption”, “Fayose is being tormented by the blood of innocent Nigerians slaughtered by Boko Haram”.

Leader of the protesters, Nnenna Jideofor, accused Governor Fayose of stealing part of funds meant to equip the military in the fight against terrorism.

She said: “The gravity of the crime does not permit that we wait indefinitely for Fayose to leave office; he would have finished spending his share of the loot by then, and he has all the time to destroy evidence.”

While presenting its petition to Umar Mohammed, Deputy Director Operations, Abuja, Jideofor expressed discontent at the ruling of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ekiti, ordering the EFCC to de-freeze Fayose’s Zenith Bank account, that the agency earlier froze having been linked to the arms deal scandal.

“As mothers, we beg the EFCC to as a matter of urgency, investigate how much Fayose gave lawmakers of Ekiti State House of Assembly who we believe have lost their souls to an overlord,” she added.

Responding, Mohammed assured the “mothers with borders” that the agency takes all petitions seriously, and that of the women would be given adequate attention.

“We are not selective in our operations, and every petition received is thoroughly investigated, no matter how highly placed the person is,” he said.

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 20th January 2017 at 2:03 pm
    The movement of the mothers or women in question, are politically engineered!
    They shouldn’t think that all Nigerians are fools that they can easily manipulate with the use of those political women movement in Abuja!
    Well-meaning Nigerians accross the board, have outgrown all those subtle political deceits from the selfish and Godless politicians in NIGERIA!
    They have used judicial platform, it didn’t favor them, they then subjected the judicial system as corrupt system through the use of some of the Federal Government Executive law enforcement agencies!
    Only the Federal Executive Government, in their devilish deceits and blackmailing media trials against their listed political enemies, is the uncorrupt system of Government in today’s NIGERIA Federal Government, others, in their opinions, are corrupt with corruption personified!
    There is political conspiracy in the Federal Executive Government, as reflected in those women movement. Mark it!

