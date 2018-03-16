Women must change narrative in Nigeria –NNEW

Celebrating this year’s event, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Women Entrepreneurs (NNEW) believed that it is high time Nigerian women change the narrative about the present perception of women.

The pioneer president of the association, Adenike Ogunlesi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ruff and Tumble, said women have to change the narrative to what they want as a human being, adding that the society has never been favourable to men or women.

She said, “To every challenge there is a solution, we don’t need‎ to focus on the point that we are women, but whom we are with definite clarity, then we will get what we want. We are human being first, before we are men or woman. Therefore as a woman there is nothing we cannot achieve if we put our minds to it.

“We have great potentials in the entire world, mental, physical, social, women are doing amazing things.”

She noted that everyday in history women should be celebrated for their uniqueness, strength, adding that where there is women things won’t fall apart.

The President of NNEW, Modupe Oyekunle also tasked women to be ready to take up their place in the leadership of the country.

She stated that Nigerian women presently are not begging men to give them chance for what they are not qualified for, but rather men should create room for qualified women to take up their positions in politics, on the board of businesses and others.

She said, “In NNEW, we have different pockets of doing things, since I came in last year, we believe that we can create more awareness for our women to lift them up and that is why we are partnering International Chambers of Commerce (ICC) and others to run this. We have gone on rally around Alausa and there are other enlightment programmes for the day.”

The ICC secretary in Nigeria, Bunmi Osuntuyi explained that the organisation is partnering NNEW as campaign for women equality is one of the ICC core value.

“We champion it. Women are attaining greater level. The present situation in Nigeria is however horrifying, kidnapping, abduction, rape, we cannot afford to keep quiet. When you keep quiet, it means you are in support, we want to be a voice to stop this. We are calling for legislation to end all these violence against women”, she said.

The Director General of NECA, Segun Oshinowo had earlier called on NNEW women to be counted among the agents of change, noting that Nigeria women cannot afford to be complacent as Nigeria press for progress.