Women can’t make me lose focus –Tosin Bee, gospel singer

Rita Okoye

Contemporary African gospel musician, Adejumobi Oluwatosin aka Tosin Bee, boasts of many years of excellent performances, song releases and lots more. In this interview, the multi-talented artiste shares his success story.

Tosin Bee is my stage name coined out of my surname. My full names are Adejumobi Oluwatosin. At a point, I started bearing many names that weren’t really sitting well. In the long run, I met someone who was supposed to be my manager at a time and we thought of a name that’s unique and will go well with my art. So, we thought of coining something from my names. We took the ‘Tosin’ from my name and the ‘Bee’ from Adejumobi. That’s how the name Tosin Bee came about.

I have been in music for sometime now and I started out in the choir. While in the university, I was the music director for my fellowship, and after school I started music fully and here we are today. I do African gospel music with some contemporary blend into it. So, my music is all encompassing. People outside Nigeria can have a feel of it and enjoy it, but ultimately it’s gospel music.