A youthful and articulate grassroots politician, Iyom Ifeoma Anthonet Onwudiwe aspires to represent Anambra East Local Government in the Anambra State House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance {APGA}.

The Banking and Finance graduate of the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) and ex top model, is also a businesswoman, cosmetologist and women leader. In this interview, she says she drew inspiration to venture into politics and render public service from prominent women like Dr. Dora Akunyili and Anambra governor’s wife, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano. She also spoke on the performance of Gov. Willie Obiano himself, explaining that ‘Willie is Working’, a phrase that has gained currency in the state, is not a mere campaign slogan.

Give us a brief introduction of yourself?

I am Chief (Mrs.) Ifeoma Anthonet Onwudiwe. I was born into the family of late Chief Chukwuma Okoye of Umuoronwu village and Iyom Udegbune Okome, on December 30, 1982 in Eziagulu Otu, Aguleri, of Anambra State.

As the last born among four female siblings, I enjoyed tremendous love, compassion and care from my parents. I attended St. Jude Primary School, Aguleri, where I was celebrated by the teachers and fellow pupils due to my sporting prowess, which enabled me to win lots of medals in various individual and team events at inter-school competitions.

In 2001, I obtained my Senior Secondary Certificate in good grades after passing through the famous Justice Chinwuba Memorial Girls Secondary School, Aguleri. It was at this stage that the virtue of being my brothers’ keeper manifested, and to my ultimate joy, this affected in a very positive way relations from both parents, and earned me recognition from friends and teachers who nick-named me ‘The Best.”

I also graduated from the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) in 2008 with a second class upper B.Sc degree in Banking and Finance, but my insatiable quest for knowledge and the thirst to broaden my professional horizon took me to NANGING Super College, China, where I obtained a diploma in Cosmetology in 2011.

It was at NANGING that my modeling career started taking roots. I had the privilege of meeting national and international celebrities at various competitions culminating in my being the first African to win the VSP Hairs International Brand Ambassador 2014-2018. I also won the Gold Face/Ambassador of Golden Perfect Hairs Ltd, beating a top South African model, thanks to votes from Nigerians.

READ ALSO: OAuGF, NIMC collaborate on better service delivery

What informed your decision to join politics?

The political fire in me was enkindled in my university {UNEC} days when I contested to be in the university’s House of Representatives. Though I lost, what I learnt in defeat prepared me for future political challenges. I drew inspiration from politicians like the late former Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Dora Nkem Akunyili, and some others. Those days in UNEC, I used to tell myself that a day would come when I would impact on, and effectively be a voice to, my generation the same manner Dr. Dora Akunyili was a blessing to her generation.

I also hold in high esteem to the wife of the governor of Anambra state, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, from whom I equally draw a lot of inspiration, because she is an epitome of motherhood, and I admire the passion with which she has been carrying on her humanitarian activities through her CAFÉ {Caring Family Enhancement Initiatives}. The initiative is focused on indigent and less privileged people, like widows and orphans. Among other things, she has through CAFÉ built over 24 houses and handed the keys to widows, built a rehabilitation facility for mentally challenged persons, built skill acquisition facilities for physically challenged persons across the state and empowered them after their training . I believe you are aware that in furtherance of the goals of her initiative, Mrs. Obiano successfully hosted a women’s summit on August 3, 2018 in Anambra State, which attracted the wife of the Vice President, Barr (Mrs) Dolapo Osinbajo, the Minister for Women and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan , wives of over four state governors and thousands of women from Anambra and beyond.

But, Anambra has never lagged behind in terms of having prominent women in public life

Yes. I agree with you to an extent. Anambra produced the first female governor in Nigeria, Dame Virgy N. Etiaba. The former speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Mrs. Chinwe Nwebili and the present Hon. Rita Mmaduagwu, are all women. I can even help you further by mentioning Joy Emodi, the first Igbo woman to be a senator. She is Onye Anambra. Let me mention former aviation Minister and current Anambra North Senatorial District representative at the Red Chamber Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah. What about Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who is Anambra by marriage, and is well respected and loved? There are many more that can be mentioned. What I am saying is that Anambra has always had very prominent women – in politics and outside. But, the more we have, the merrier. Going by the trend in the world today, we don’t even have enough in Anambra . The political space still has a lot of room for more women to come in and make a difference.

Let me digress a little by appealing to all fellow women who are convinced that they have something to offer, to seek various means of actively participating in politics and helping the society in general, whether it is Anambra, Nigeria or even the world as a whole.

I don’t want to sit down here and argue that women are better managers than men, but Nigeria stands to benefit more when you have more women taking part in decision making and the execution of policies than we have today. Women have a way of carrying into politics and administration the same stability they bring to the family. Moreover, wherever women are part of a decision-making process, you can be sure that the interest of the female gender, children and the aged, will be protected.

With the inspiration from these prominent women, how do you intend to make your own impact?

Well, there cannot be another Dr. Dora Akunyili. Neither do I aspire to be a First Lady. But, having followed Chief (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano’s exemplary selfless service to the people, especially women, children and the less privileged, in the past five years, I have been inspired and encouraged enough to serve my people in a different way. I am seeking to represent the good and peace-loving people of Anambra East Local Government in the Anambra State House of Assembly. And it is on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance {APGA}. That is where I intend to start serving in order to impact positively on the lives of men and women, old and young, as well as the rich and the poor, in that constituency before moving to the larger society. Charity, they say, begins at home.

READ ALSO: 2019: Don’t jeopardise the unity of Nigeria, Okowa tells corps members

Why APGA, and not any of the bigger political parties?

My focus is not on size, but on a party which has the vision on which my aspirations and my desire to serve my people can effectively be anchored. I, therefore, decided to choose APGA, because apart from being convinced that it is the right platform for me ideologically, it is a fast growing party and one that protects the interest of Ndi Igbo. If it is a matter of size alone, of course, I would have opted for either the broom or the umbrella. But the question is: What have they achieved all these years they have been in power at the centre? Look at what is happening at the national level politically: All we hear these days is about defection and impeachment, and not how to better the lot of the citizens from whose votes the politicians derive their power.

But the most important influencing factor in my decision to join APGA is the performance of Dr Willie M. Obiano. Everything considered, the governor has excelled in office, which is why in all parts of Anambra State, what you hear on everybody’s lips is ‘’Willie is Working.” And, indeed, he is working. A visit to Anambra is the only prove you need.

The opposition may argue that ‘Willie is Working’ was a mere slogan for re-election.

Really? Far from it! Even before the campaigns for Chief Obiano’s second-term bid, the slogan was already popular. He earned it following the numerous projects his administration was able to execute and commission in all parts of the state without having to owe or delay salaries. There is no doubt that he has succeeded in making Anambra the light of the nation. His administration made marks with projects like road construction, street lighting, and huge agricultural activities.

It is common knowledge that he formulated a blueprint known as Four Pillars of Development {with 12 enablers} which has been stimulating investments and impacting the people’s lives in various sectors, including oil and gas, trade and commerce, healthcare, power generation, the environment, finance, social and civil infrastructure, housing and urban development, education, employment, agriculture, security and many others.

In terms of the provision of infrastructure, Gov. Obiano has with the Community -Choose-Your-Project initiative for the 181 towns in the state transformed Anambra. Through this popular initiative which has been acknowledged as very unique in Africa, he encourages every community to choose a development project dearest to the heart of the people, but not exceeding N20 million in value, and the state government would execute it satisfactorily.

Today, Anambra state has the best road network both in the South East and South-South. On security, an indication that the state is very safe now is that many of the high profile indigenes resident outside the state, who avoided home before or stayed in hotels when they returned, now frequent their country homes and sleep with both eyes closed. In fact, Anambra is one of the safest states in the country now.

So, ‘Willie is Working’ is more than a campaign slogan.

Specifically, how do you hope to make the desired impact, if elected to represent Anambra East?

Every time this question comes up, what usually comes to my mind is effective and quality representation. I am a grassroots person and I know what the needs of my people are. So, the most important thing is to give them effective representation, and ensure equitable distribution of constituency projects. This is in addition to regular town hall interactions to feel their pulse and address issues of concern in the constituency.

Basically, I intend to be alive to my legislative duties. Legislative functions are mainly about sponsoring bills and motions, and making contributions on the floor of the house, that will facilitate the execution of policies and projects and the provision of infrastructure. Such motions and policies could cut across various areas, including, road construction and reconstruction, education, medical care, portable water supply, job creation and amongst others.

I plan to use my presence in the Anambra State House of Assembly to attract projects to my people and find a way to empower my people though vocational studies and skill acquisition programmes in other for them to be able to put food on their tables without relying mostly on the government.

Why do you seem to be very confident?

By the grace of God, I have always been a very confident and well loved person right from my days in secondary school. I always like to be close to the people, especially where I come from, and it has helped me a lot. But, as far as the primaries are concerned, I have been cautiously optimistic. I haven’t been taking anything for granted. Rather, I have been interacting with the people and seeking their mandate, along with their suggestions and, of course, their blessings. So far, the feedback has been very tremendous and encouraging. So, if I appear to be a little bit confident, it is because of the support of my people. But goodwill, hard-work and consistency will not stop, even after success at the primaries. It continues with renewed vigour even on the floor of the house.