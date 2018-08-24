How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox

As a successful businessman, I believe I should be able to run a successful political office. A lot of people expect politicians to do things for them, but what we should actually expect from politicians is an enabling environment for things to function, because when things function properly, you will not just be expecting a particular thing or person to bring results, and that is my focus. I want to focus on making government institutions functional, and also, to ensure that the general public has access to every government service. You don’t have to be a billionaire before you have access to government service. Regardless of your class, regardless of who you are, our institutions should function and also the general public should have access to every service from the government. I used to see myself as a businessman, so I believed I would never go into politics because it is a dirty game. But after looking at it (critically), I realised that it is through politics that you elect leaders that will affect your policies, business and life.