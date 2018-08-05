Women should have children they can raise alone

I think every woman should have only the number of children she can independently raise herself. That should be a plan B in case things go wrong.

“MY Journey to hell began when I met Dan about twelve years ago. I met him at a party organized by my cousin and he was a real charmer. He was unlike the guys I had dated; he was a rebel of sort. He attended parties, liked to dance as much as he loved to drink. Initially, I didn’t see all these as a problem because I just felt he was just a guy who loved life. Then, one day, we were at a party and I saw him kissing his ex-girl friend. I was angry and told him about it. All I wanted from him was an explanation but what I got was a thunderous slap. That night, I took a taxi home. The next day, he was full of remorse and promised not to drink again. I forgave him only to realise a few months later that I had got pregnant. He was ecstatic that he was going to be a father and so we got married. A few months later, he came home drunk and after arguing he punched me in the stomach. I ended up in the hospital, but the baby was fine. Even then, the punches never stopped. Now we have 3 children and I have no job. I have been trying to get out of this abusive marriage because many times he had threatened to kill me and bury me in a golden casket. I am in a dilemma as to what to do because I can’t care for them all by myself.”

–– Adenike.

There are over a million and one women like Adenike in bad marriages who have refused to leave because of their children. My question is: why would you rather die in a bad marriage when you and your spouse are always at each other’s throat modeling bad behaviours in front of the innocent children. Constant quarrelling between parents is unnerving to children. Well, I will not be dwelling on that aspect today.

Instead, I would rather have a heart to heart talk with women about their finances and the number of children they should have. From my point of view, I think every woman should have only the number of children she can independently raise herself. Yes. That should be a plan B in case things go wrong. Of course, I understand what being in love is, the feeling is just incomprehensible. When he never leaves your mind, he’s always there and the butterflies are fluttering freely around. I know that strange feeling that stretches throughout your whole body. It is overwhelming, it makes you feel complete. I understand how you feel; he is the only stable force in a world filled with chaos. I am very familiar with all these and I am also saying that even when you are feeling all on top of the world, you should also try and think clearly, most especially during courtship when you are both talking about the number of children you will have. Sort it out with your brain and not your heart. If he wants five children, insist on two, if you know that what you earn independently can easily train two kids. Stop looking at his money, think about what you have in your account. What really baffles me is that some women know how bad their marriages are and they still go ahead to have more children. Do you think having more children will make an irresponsible man responsible?