The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun
15th April 2018 - Over 800 pension, gratuity cases unresolved in Imo – ex commissioner
15th April 2018 - Benue police parade 15 crime suspects, recover arms
15th April 2018 - Kebbi: Facing legal troubles, supporters pray for Gov Bagudu
15th April 2018 - Babangida drums support for SDP, Falae, urges Nigerians to get behind party
15th April 2018 - Chilling: Police in Ondo confirm death of two children inside freezer
15th April 2018 - I won’t abuse the confidence reposed on me – Buhari
15th April 2018 - SEC to discuss 10-year masterplan implementation
15th April 2018 - U.S. Consular chief visits Nigeria to review consular operations
15th April 2018 - Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.
Home / National / Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun
ogun women arrested HAWKING NAIRA notes

Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun

— 15th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than five women have been arrested by police in various parts of Ogun State for allegedly hawking and selling naira notes.

The suspects, who are all females, include Toyin Alegbe, Kehinde Akinbode, Shoneye Latifat, Kehinde Olanrewaju and Iyanuoluwa Shokunbi.

In a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested in Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Abeokuta areas of the state during a sting operation jointly carried out by police operatives and officials of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th of April, respectively.

According to him, the operation was in line with the provisions of Section 21(1) of the CBN Act 2007 which made hawking, selling and abuse of naira notes a punishable offence.

Oyeyemi said various denominations of naira notes totalling N1,560,000 were recovered from the women, who he noted “were publicly exhibiting their illicit trades”.

“Meanwhile, State Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Aminu Alhassan, to commence a full-scale investigation into the activities of the women suspects with a view of bringing to book others in their trade and prosecute them accordingly.

“The CP equally warned members of the public to desist from any act capable of soiling, abusing or destroying the naira, which is one of the symbols of our national identity. He therefore expressed his readiness to work with all government agencies to stamp out crime and criminality in the state,” the PPRO stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ogun women arrested HAWKING NAIRA notes

Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun

— 15th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta No fewer than five women have been arrested by police in various parts of Ogun State for allegedly hawking and selling naira notes. The suspects, who are all females, include Toyin Alegbe, Kehinde Akinbode, Shoneye Latifat, Kehinde Olanrewaju and Iyanuoluwa Shokunbi. In a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of Ogun State…

  • Pension GRATUITY Imo State

    Over 800 pension, gratuity cases unresolved in Imo – ex commissioner

    — 15th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The immediate past Public Complaint Commissioner (PCC) in charge of Imo State, Ambrose Ugboaja, has disclosed that over 800 cases of pension and gratuity matters between 2012 to 2017 were left unresolved till his exit from the office on April, 7 2018. According to the Ombudsman, between 2012 to 2017, the Commission…

  • Benue police recover arms from CRIME suspects

    Benue police parade 15 crime suspects, recover arms

    — 15th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command at the weekend paraded 15 crime suspects who were arrested in connection with allegations of armed robbery, kidnapping and drug peddling. Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni, speaking with newsmen while parading the crime suspects at the Police Headquarters in Makurdi, disclosed that several items – including cut…

  • BAGUDU supporters pray divine intervention

    Kebbi: Facing legal troubles, supporters pray for Gov Bagudu

    — 15th April 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Supporters of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftains on Sunday stormed Birnin-Kebbi Central Eid Praying Ground to seek divine intervention in his ongoing court trial that poses a threat to his re-election in the 2019 General Election. The prayer, organized by the Kebbi Youth Progressive Network, was attended by Deputy…

  • IBB BABANGIDA

    Babangida drums support for SDP, Falae, urges Nigerians to get behind party

    — 15th April 2018

    John Adams, Minna In what could be described as a formal endorsement, Nigeria’s former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has urged women and youths in the country to rally behind the Chief Olu Falae led Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 General Elections. General Babangida made the call in Minna on Saturday when the national leadership of the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share