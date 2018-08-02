– The Sun News
WOMEN AFFAIRS

Women Affairs Minister declare for Taraba guber race

2nd August 2018

Chinelo Obogo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, to contest for the governorship of Taraba State in the 2019 general elections.

In a letter addressed to the minister and dated July 27, President Buhari acknowledged receipt of Alhassan’s letter which she had earlier written, notifying him of her intention to contest for the governorship of the state next year.

Buhari said: “I have received your letter notifying me of your intention to contest for the governorship of Taraba state in the 2019 general elections. Let me thank you on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians for your services as minister in this administration. I note with passion your past contributions to our great party during and after the 2015 elections.

‘As you are aware, I am totally committed to free and fair elections. Our policy is to support all APC candidates. I wish you well in your ambition to be governor of your state. Rest assured that all the security agencies as well as INEC will have my full support to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in 2019.”

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: Canada spends $75m on humanitarian response in North East

Last year, Alhassan raised eyebrows when she said in a viral interview with the BBC Hausa  that she will support former vice president Atiku Abubakar, if he decides to run for office in 2019. She described Atiku as her godfather, saying she did not mind losing her job for showing him support.

