 Women accountants stage quiz, career talk for FCT students

Magnus Eze

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) Abuja Chapter has commenced its ‘catch-them-young’ programme as part of activities marking the 40th anniversary of the organisation.

SWAN came into being on April 28, 1978 through the efforts of some ten female leading lights in the accounting profession; namely: Olutoyin Olakunri, Dorcas Kuforiji Olubi, Mojisola Osiyemi, Elizabeth Adegbite, Olusola Isikalu Akinbami, N.A. Shoaga, M. Adeyeye-Olukoya, F.O. Fadipe and A. Animashaun.

The society however, is 19 years in Abuja, since the duo of Mrs Gbemi Soyemi-Beecroft and Mrs Modupe Adebowale berthed it in the nation’s capital.

Marshalling out her administration’s agenda, after taking oath of office, July last year, Chairperson, SWAN Abuja, Mrs. Ijeoma Ugwunebo pledged to vigorously pursue the ‘catch-them-young programme’ for would be accountants, adding that “This would form the thrust of our career counselling and advocacy programme. We’ll be visiting the universities in the Federal Capital Territory to encourage them to go in for ICAN examination.”

To this end, contingents from 19 secondary schools drawn from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in a career talk and quiz competition organised for them by SWAN.

Some of the schools that participated were Government Secondary School, (GSS) Apo, Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Bwari, GSS Dutse, Divine Mercy School, Asokoro, and GSS Garki.

At the end of a tough contest covering Mathematics, General Studies and Information and Communication Technology (ICT); Government Day Secondary School, Wuse 2 came first, while the second and third positions went to Glisten National Academy and GSS Mabushi, respectively. They were subsequently presented with prizes.

In the career talk presented by a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mrs. Bunmi Adelugba, she enjoined the students to be focussed and studious.

Adelugba described an accountant as a versatile person who can work anywhere hence would hardly be jobless. “I am encouraging you to come and join us in the profession, the more the merrier. Accountancy is a profession of standards. Accuracy is the watchword too.”

Also, an ICAN Council member and former Director, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Hajia Queensly Seghosime told the students of the opportunities abound in accountancy that they could explore without even sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UMTE), conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

She said “If JAMB is tossing you about, leave them and try Accounting Technicians programme. ICAN has opportunities for you to possibly become an accountant without passing through the university.”

Ugwunebo in her motivational talk to the students enjoined them not to pander to negative peer influence; while urging the females to venture into accountancy, as she looked forward to seeing them at the top.

Her words: “Don’t join bad gangs, respect your parents whatever their economic and educational background. I advise you not to be rascals; don’t be influenced by your peers to do those things you know that the society doesn’t like and that can jeopardise your future.”

In an interview with Daily Sun, the SWAN Chairperson explained that a student with school certificate could begin the Accounting Technicians Scheme (ATS), and possibly get chartered; while his mates are still waiting for admission from the JAMB.

“ATS comes in three stages and the exams hold every six months; so any brilliant student could even pass the whole stages in 18 months. And instead of waiting endlessly to pass the UMTE, students could start the ATS; in fact, employers of labour now prefer those who passed through this process because they see them as better equipped”, she stated.

Leader of the victorious Government Day Secondary School, Wuse 2 Quiz team, Chibuzo Augustine said his elation knew no bounds.

“For me, this is our best victory or achievement ever because we had won prizes before but this is the first time we are coming first. And for me, being the team leader makes today very special to me.

“I have always had the dream of being a chartered accountant right from my Primary Six. So being here today means that I am at the right place. Part of what I learnt today, is that confidence is very important in whatever you do. I also learnt that the course of accountancy which I intend to pursue requires boldness and confidence,” the SS2 student stated.

Abuja Chapter of SWAN boasts of over 300 of the more than 1000 membership of the ICAN Abuja District.